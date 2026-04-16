Nuggets Rotation Adjustment That Could Define Series vs. Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets are headed into their first round tasked with a familiar matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota's a team that they've faced three times in the playoffs within the past four seasons, and already had four previous matchups this regular season alone, a span Denver's rattled off a 3-1 record in.

But as the Nuggets are up for yet another series against the Timberwolves, they'll have the chance to roll out an interesting new lineup in a few minutes on the floor. And if successful, could be a difference-maker within Denver's second unit.

Look no further than the idea of rolling out Spencer Jones as the Nuggets' small-ball center; a setup that David Adelman has toyed with in the second half of this season, and could decide to do so once again in the games ahead against Minnesota.

Why Nuggets Should Try Spencer Jones at Center vs. Wolves

While the reps in which the Nuggets have rolled out Jones as their center as a small-ball five are limited, they've proven to be pretty successful, especially on the defensive side of the ball, when looking at the advanced stats.

In 166 total possessions as the Nuggets' center, Jones has led the way to a combined 106.0 pts/100 poss, ranks within the 97th percentile of all Denver five-man lineups. He's also led the Nuggets to a 45.0% EFG in those same possessions; sitting in the 100th percentile of that same sample size.

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) dunks during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Simply put, Jones— primarily with a two-man combination of Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, or Peyton Watson— makes for an elite defensive output in the short pockets that Nikola Jokic is off the floor. And if anything, it proves that he's worthy of claiming those minutes at the five in the second unit.

Offensively, it's a different story, as Jones doesn't provide much versatility on that end of the floor, outside of his plus spacing.

But against a squad like Minnesota with multiple offensive threats to take note of up and down their rotation, having that upside defensively will be important to take advantage of wherever they can find it. That puts Jones in perfect position for a good chunk of minutes in the second unit.

Spencer Jones' Health Will Be Worth Keeping an Eye On

Of course, a big part of Jones factoring into the Nuggets game plan will be reliant on him being active in the first place. And as of now, David Adelman is hopeful that both will be ready to go for Game One.

If not able to play at the start of the series, it puts the Nuggets in a position to either play Jokic extended minutes at the five, or hand those reps over to Jonas Valanciunas; someone who's seen his minutes decrease since the All-Star break, and doesn't offer the same upside defensively, but is still worthy of those backup five minutes in a pinch.

Nonetheless, keeping Jones' health in the back of mind will be important for the Nuggets leading up to Game One's tip-off over the weekend, as his presence will be an underrated asset of Adelman's second unit and their versatility.

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