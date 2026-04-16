Nuggets' Peyton Watson, Jones Injury Update Before Wolves Series

The Denver Nuggets are just days away from kicking off their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but had yet to get much clarity on what the status holds for both Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, who were both injured and out of the mix in the final few games of the regular season.

However, it seems like according to Nuggets head coach David Adelman, both Watson and Jones are trending in the right direction before Game One in Denver.

Adelman said during a Nuggets practice on Wednesday that both Watson and Jones had participated in non-contact drills, with the hope that both will be playing the first game of the series against Minnesota.

"Peyton and Spence both practiced–– not contact–– but all non-contact stuff," Adelman said after Nuggets practice. "Spence did more yesterday as far as his PD [player development workout]. He looked good, but neither guy is cleared as of yet."

"My hope is they'll play in Game 1. If not, we'll play the group that's fully healthy."

Having both forwards back and at 100% in the Nuggets lineup will be pivotal for their success against a tough matchup like the Timberwolves, and especially so moving forward in the postseason.

Denver's defense has seen its consistency bounce up and down throughout the season thus far, but having both of its lengthy, versatile forwards healthy and in the rotation will be huge for their success on both ends of the floor.

Peyton Watson's Health Is Pivotal for Nuggets' Success

Especially by having Peyton Watson in the mix, who's put together a breakout fourth season when healthy and in the rotation, his presence is a major lift for the Nuggets' second unit by providing another potent athlete and scorer in an already talented lineup.

In 54 regular season games, Watson has averaged a combined 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three.

However, Watson's productive season has since been derailed following his hamstring issue suffered before the All-Star break, allowing him to play in just five games since he initially went down with the injury in early February.

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There's no telling whether or not Watson will truly be ready to go against Minnesota as soon as Game One arrives, but even when he is back in the lineup, there's certainly a chance it takes him a few matchups before truly finding the same comfort offensively shown from earlier in the season.

With both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray playing at All-NBA levels, the Nuggets will have a fighting chance in any series they're faced with from now until their season comes to a close. Yet, to truly reach their ceiling as a playoff threat, it'll rely on Watson not only being back in the lineup but returning to his mid-season self that put the league on notice for multiple weeks.

Time will tell whether or not both Watson and Jones will be active for Saturday's Game One, but expect Adelman to have his group prepared for battle no matter where their status ends up.

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