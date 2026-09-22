Nuggets Sign Three Undrafted Rookies to Complete Training Camp Roster

Training camp is now just one week away for the Denver Nuggets (and 27 other teams across the NBA), and they are working hard to get their roster together. More recently, the Nuggets have signed veteran wing DeMar DeRozan to fill their 14th standard contract and young wing Cam Whitmore to fill their final two-way contract.

Of course, though, the Nuggets can bring up to 21 players to training camp, so they are filling out the remaining spots with rookies who have something to prove. This week, the Nuggets have reportedly signed three undrafted rookies to training camp deals to complete their 21-player group (per HoopsHype and The Stein Line's Marc Stein). Let's take a quick look at the three young guys they are bringing in:

Boopie Miller

6'0" | Guard | SMU

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most promising signing of the group is undoubtedly Kevin "Boopie" Miller. The 23-year-old guard finished his five-year collegiate career with the SMU Mustangs, where he averaged 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game as a senior, while shooting 46.5% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc.

While a bit undersized, Miller is a phenomenal talent. A reliable point guard who can score efficiently and set up his teammates, Miller could undoubtedly turn some heads in Denver's training camp.

Miller did not have a great Summer League showing with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he could be a good fit in the Nuggets' system in camp. It would be great to see Miller ultimately land with Denver's G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, so the Nuggets can keep him in their system.

Reese Dixon-Waters

6'5" | Guard | San Diego St.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Reese Dixon-Waters (39) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese Dixon-Waters was another five-year college player, finishing his career with the San Diego State Aztecs. As a senior, he averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, with nothing jumping off the page except an All-MWC bid.

Dixon-Waters has more size and is more of an athlete than Miller, but he might not have the skill set to truly make a difference in Denver's camp. He got some run with the Golden State Warriors in Summer League, where he averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds, but there is still not much to fawn over in his prospect profile.

We will see how he performs in training camp, but he will certainly have to prove himself.

Keonte Jones

6'6" | Forward | Dayton

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Keonte Jones (7) controls the ball against the Brigham Young University Cougars in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver's Keonte Jones signing feels similar to the Dixon-Waters move. The 24-year-old forward did not have a standout collegiate career, but the Nuggets see something in him. As a senior with the Dayton Flyers, he averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. While his numbers do not pop, he is an athletic wing who plays impressive defense.

With his defense alone, we can see why the Nuggets like him enough to bring him into training camp. Jones averaged 1.6 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 7.0 rebounds per game over three years in Division I.

We could certainly see Jones land a spot with the Grand Rapids Gold, but at the minimum, he will provide some athleticism and defense to help his new Nuggets teammates work a bit harder in training camp.

Keep in mind, none of these three signings will make a real difference for the Nuggets. As long as they do not make any more changes in the next week, their 21-man training camp roster is now set.

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