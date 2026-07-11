Spencer Jones' Future Remains One of Nuggets' Biggest Offseason Mysteries

The Denver Nuggets' roster construction heading into the 2026-27 season is hardly considered complete.

As of now, the Nuggets' roster is up to 11 players signed under contract following the newest deal for rookie forward Trevon Brazile reported on Friday night. That means Denver needs at least three more players signed on before next season to reach the NBA roster minimum, and will likely try to take that total to 15.

So there's a lot of questions still left unanswered for how the Nuggets' roster will transform leading up to next season. Peyton Watson's restricted free agency is one of those, considering we haven't seen much contract on a new deal coming to form for him since the market opened at the beginning of the month.

But one other big unanswered question that's gone under the radar is what's to come for Spencer Jones' free agency; another big restricted free agent that the Nuggets have yet to agree to a new deal with.

Nuggets' Future With Spencer Jones Remains Unanswered

After the Nuggets had seen a strong season from Jones throughout the 2025-26 season from his two-way deal, the front office had signed him on to an end-of-season deal that left him to hit restricted free agency this summer to try and strike an agreement on a new payday.

And following the season he came off of, that payday comes well-deserved. Jones became a regular rotation player for the Nuggets' lineup to play 64 games, averaging 5.5 points on 50.4-39.6-60.8 splits, 3.3 rebounds, and played some stout defense that became really valuable for a Denver lineup that struggled in that area all throughout last season.

Now, he's a restricted free agent. And to this point, there hasn't been much conversation surrounding what's next for his NBA career, other than the fact that the Nuggets reportedly have interest in keeping him.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it remains to be seen exactly to what extent the Nuggets are willing to pay for Jones to stay on long-term.

We've already seen a ton of back-and-forth for another one of their two-way forwards on the free agent market in Watson–– who's drastically more important to Denver's future–– but finding agreeable terms on his next deal has been easier said than done.

Jones, obviously, will be way cheaper than Watson. So there's a chance that the Nuggets are willing to foot his bill more than the $25 million AAV that Watson is looking to cash in on.

Jones' contract is sure to be much higher than the $623K end-of-season deal he received last year, but is more than likely to be a bit less than $10 million AAV. Denver could also see an offer sheet come through on Jones from another team that forces their hand to match that same number, or let him walk for a number they don't see fit.

But based on how Denver's moved so far this offseason, combined with their current cap crunch to avoid paying such a steep luxury tax bill, it's far from a guarantee that Jones is back in the fold next year.

Spencer Jones Raises Questions About His Own Future

It's more than just speculation surrounding the lack of clarity on the 25-year-old's next step in the league. Jones himself even hinted at the possibility of his days with the Nuggets being numbered in a cryptic video posted to social media earlier last week.

"Any of these days could be the last time I'm going to [the Nuggets'] facility. Or not. You know, we'll see. That's the strange thing about free agency. I'm going to the same place I always have, while in another room, my whole future is being decided."

Spencer Jones says his agent’s talking to teams about his next contract — he could still re-sign in Denver.



“Any of these days could be the very last time I’m going to this facility. Or not. We’ll see.”



“I’m currently fielding offers…potentially a new job in a new place.” pic.twitter.com/FXhvcCtzoi — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 9, 2026

Of course, Jones could rid himself of all of those questions if he and the Nuggets can find terms on a new deal in the coming days or weeks. We're around two weeks deep into free agency, so you'd have to think a resolution will be on the way sooner rather than later.

From Jones' point of view, he seems satisfied with his time in the Mile High, and would be eager to keep it going past last year, if the opportunity presents itself.

However, it's Denver's willingness to stomach Jones' pay raise, and how much that pay raise might be, that remains up in the air. So in the meantime, buckle up for any possibility to be on the table.

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