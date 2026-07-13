Why Nuggets' Alpha Diallo Signing Could Signal Spencer Jones' Exit

The Denver Nuggets made their second notable outside free agent signing of their offseason so far over the weekend by bringing on EuroLeague guard and reigning Defender of the Year, Alpha Diallo, on a one-year, $1.4 million deal.

EuroLeague Defender of the Year Alpha Diallo has agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million deal to sign with the Denver Nuggets, agents Jared Mucha and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports Management tell ESPN. The former Providence standout and Euro star makes the NBA jump at 29 years old on… pic.twitter.com/aaN5t7AIFi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2026

Signing Diallo is a cheap, yet potentially impactful way for the Nuggets to improve their defensive side of the ball heading into next season; a part of their roster that needed to step up from where it stood last season, and Diallo, if proven to be a rotation-level NBA wing, could do just that.

But with the addition of Diallo on the roster, and the Nuggets now filled out to 12 total players, there could now be further discussions on what's in store for Denver's remaining free agents on the market, and whether or not there's a place for them on next year's group.

And of those names on the market that might now have the most questions around their future in Denver, Spencer Jones could be the one that's most impacted by Diallo's signing.

Could Spencer Jones' Time in Denver Be Coming to an End?

Now, it's far from a true guarantee that Jones' time in Denver is up. Right now, the Nuggets still hold his restricted free agent rights, have been vocal about their interest in keeping him leading up to free agency, and for the right cost, he could be back onboard come next season with a key rotational spot.

But we're now two weeks deep into free agency. The Nuggets and Jones have yet to come to terms on a new contract, now have an excess of power forwards down the bench that could claim Jones' minutes in the event that he's not back, and have just signed another versatile, cheap defender in Diallo that makes Jones' place on this roster even more uncertain.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diallo, while not as lengthy as a defender or as proven of an offensive connector that Jones can be, tends to offer some of the same skills as a versatile piece on the defensive end in the second unit that feels pretty likely to claim rotational minutes.

He'll also pair next to guys like DaRon Holmes, Trevon Brazile, and even someone like Zeke Nnaji, who will be serviceable players to slot into their second unit frontcourt, leaving Jones as a valuable, but potentially luxury piece to have on the bench.

Now Jones won't be a signing that breaks the bank, wherever he ends up. Whether he gets an offer from Denver or another team interested in adding a lengthy two-way forward, he feels primed to get a deal around $5 million AAV, give or take.

The Nuggets do have the ability to pay that. They have his restricted free agent rights that make matching an offer sheet at that rate more than possible. But they'd also be dipping pretty heavily into the luxury tax, and potentially the second apron, by doing so.

Would this front office be willing to pay that premium on a player like Jones who isn't quite as crucial to their second unit as he was entering the offseason? It's hard to say.

Someone like Peyton Watson feels like a way more likely candidate for the Nuggets to open their pockets for when considering his age, importance, and ceiling, but Jones isn't quite on that same tier. And even Watson seems to be having a hard time getting the pay raise he deserves.

Bottom Line

There's still time for the Nuggets to figure out things on Jones' future before it becomes set in stone that his time in the Mile High might be coming to an end. If Denver is truly committed to spending big to make this group a championship-level contender, then he could easily be back in the fold.

But there's a chance that, based on how Denver's been moving so far this offseason, getting him back on a new, long-term deal isn't as surefire of a bet as it once seemed. So keep all options open.

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