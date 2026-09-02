Nuggets UDFA Passed on Training Camp Deal to Play Fifth Year in College

With NBA training camps starting at the end of September, teams around the league have gradually been putting together their camp rosters: a group that can reach a maximum of 21 players before the regular season begins, stretching a bit higher than the typical 18-man roster limit.

The Denver Nuggets have been no exception when it comes to getting their training camp roster prepared. While their traditional roster still has an open spot and a two-way slot open, they have also signed veteran guard Lonnie Walker onto a camp contract from last month.

And it seems like the Nuggets were prepared to bring in an undrafted free agent for a training camp deal along with Walker. But instead, that UDFA, Missouri's Mark Mitchell, will be returning to college instead.

According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Mitchell will be returning to Missouri next season after passing on a training camp deal from the Nuggets.

BREAKING: Mark Mitchell has enrolled at Missouri, source told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 31, 2026

Mitchell had also been linked with recent interest from Kentucky, along with his former team in Missouri where he has been for the past two years, amid his eligibility ruling for the 2026-27 college season.

Now that it's confirmed that Mitchell will be able to return, he'll be back in a Tigers uniform, rather than the Nuggets uniform he could've been in preseason later next month.

Nuggets Lose Out on Mark Mitchell to Missouri

Approaches like Mitchell's recent choice to choose a college opportunity over a pro one have become an increasingly common, but unorthodox and debated route for undrafted players to take following a brief stint in the NBA during the offseason.

After signing either a summer league deal or a two-way deal, players made the decision that, without NBA interest, they can return to college for another season for more money via NIL if deemed eligible to do so, which Mitchell has managed to do.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell played three games for the Nuggets during the summer league in Las Vegas, where he played an average of a little less than 14 minutes a game, logging 3.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 33.3% from the field.

The Nuggets, even after a relatively quiet summer league on his behalf, clearly had interest in Mitchell as someone that could stick around––at least on a training camp deal.

And oftentimes, if a player performs well in those opportunities on a camp deal, that can lead into a G League, or even a two-way contract that then keeps them in the building for longer than just that brief three-week span from September and October.

Mitchell's contract with the Nuggets allowed for just that, as it even included an added bonus for the Missouri product to play for Denver's G League team, the Grand Rapids Gold.

However, instead of starting this season with the Nuggets as once anticipated, Mitchell will be taking a different route: likely making more money in what will be his fifth year in college, but now will be bound to see a changed path to the league once again next offseason, where he will then be 24 years old.

As for where the Nuggets go from here, they still have work to do for their roster as it is. Two roster spots are already due to be filled, one of those being a traditional contract that may or may not be utilized before the regular season begins in October.

But if Denver wanted to have a full 21-man camp group for later this month, they've got four more roster slots to use. Obviously, don't expect Mark Mitchell to be a part of that crew.

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