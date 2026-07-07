One Team Surfaces as Sign-and-Trade Suitor for Nuggets' Peyton Watson

The Denver Nuggets have seemingly remained motivated to keep their restricted free agent forward Peyton Watson onboard their roster despite currently being on the open market without a deal.

To this point, most signs have indicated that the Nuggets are looking to match any offer sheet that comes Watson's way, even if at a steep cost, and look to make him a fixture of this roster for the foreseeable future.

However, there also seems to be some lingering interest from the Nuggets' front office in a sign-and-trade deal, if they can get an ideal package in return. And one team has emerged as a potential suitor who could take an interest in making that happen: the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers Emerging as Top Sign-and-Trade Suitor for Peyton Watson

According to Marc Stein on The Stein Line, the Clippers have remained the top team to watch in a sign-and-trade for Watson, even after bringing on Rui Hachimura to a two-year deal earlier in the week.

"We're still being told that the Clippers are not ruling themselves out of the sign-and-trade chase for Denver's Peyton Watson even after signing Rui Hachimura to a two-year, $28 million deal," Stein wrote. "They would need to assemble a sign-and-trade to acquire Watson and overcome Denver's behind-the-scenes insistence that it will match any offer sheet for Watson."

It's tricky to truly gauge what it might take for the Clippers to have enough traction to make a sign-and-trade deal come to fruition.

For them to make it happen, they'd have to not only offer a steep enough contract Watson's way that makes Denver intrigued to part ways with him, but also hand over assets to the Nuggets that pique their interest enough to want that return instead of getting Watson back on the roster.

All signs, to this point, have led many to believe that the Nuggets want to retain Watson as a focal point for their future. He fits their need of a two-way athletic presence on the wing who's coming fresh off a career season, but will also be due a hefty pay raise to keep him onboard.

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And based on what that pay raise looks like, combined with the Nuggets' current cap crunch of looking to limit their spending into the luxury tax and into the second apron––depending on how eager Denver might be to avoid those financial penalties––that could be what sways them to pull the trigger on a sign-and-trade with an interested team like the Clippers.

Such a decision could allow the Nuggets to clear up a bit of financial flexibility for the future, reclaim assets to use for their team-building plans (which could be draft pick or player-based), and while losing a key piece of their rotation on both ends, might be a beneficial decision for the years ahead.

There's still lots to unfold as it relates to Watson's future in Denver. And even with chatter of a sign-and-trade heating up, that certainly doesn't count out a return to the Mile High for next season completely.

But at the very least, keep all options open for Denver in what's been a quiet offseason thus far, yet could still take an unpredictable turn in the days and weeks ahead.

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