Peyton Watson Gives Nikola Jokic His Props After Trade to Cavaliers

In what feels like an extremely important offseason for the Denver Nuggets after they lost in the first round of the playoffs, many fans would argue that the team got worse. They lost Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and, most importantly, Peyton Watson.

Watson, 23, was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers via a sign-and-trade, where he agreed to a new four-year, $88 million deal. The Nuggets were unwilling to pay him that, and now they will feel his absence moving forward.

In his introductory press conference in Cleveland, though, Watson reflected on his time playing with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and how the Nuggets superstar helped him become a better player. There is obviously no bad blood between Watson and his former teammates.

"I think my IQ for the game has gotten a lot better just playing with [Jokic]," Watson said. "Knowing the right places to be at the right times. And knowing how to play with a superstar is something that's invaluable in this league with so much talent. I think you need to always know how to play off of other players and how to make other players better, even if you don't necessarily have the ball in your hands. Playing with him is something that definitely sharpened my IQ and my overall mentality toward the game."

It has always been clear how much Jokic helps his teammates while they are on the court. But now it is interesting to hear Watson's persepective, how playing with Jokic for his first four years in the NBA will likely help him for the rest of his career.

Peyton Watson's new opportunity

Many people have already discredited Watson after leaving for Cleveland, claiming that he was only good in Denver because he played alongside Jokic. Sure, Jokic certainly helped, as Watson admits, but the versatile two-way wing deserves some credit.

As a reminder, Watson's best stint last season came while Jokic was sidelined. As Denver's second option alongside Jamal Murray, Watson averaged 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 stocks in 15 games without Jokic, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc.

Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) after scoring on an assist by center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, his situation will be different in Cleveland, where he will be in a starting lineup with four current or former All-Stars: James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Still, he has proven that he can make an impact with or without other stars around him.

In an ideal world, the Nuggets would've kept Watson to watch him continue to grow, but we will certainly be watching to see what he can do with the Cavaliers. Hopefully he does not make the Nuggets regret letting him go, but at the same time, Denver should be wishing him the best.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, Jokic will continue to make his teammates better. The three-time MVP can help guys like Julian Strawther, Alpha Diallo, and Trevon Brazile each grow into larger roles in Denver to hopefully make up for Watson's absence.

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