Understanding Why Nuggets Are in Jeopardy of Losing Nikola Jokic

What happens next offseason if Nikola Jokic wants to leave the Denver Nuggets? That is a scenario that the Nuggets front office is keeping in mind after the three-time MVP turned down a contract extension in each of the past two offseasons. Fortunately, it is very unlikely that Jokic actually forces his way out of Denver, but it is a nightmare situation worth monitoring.

This offseason, Jokic had the chance to sign a contract extension worth up ot $278 million over four years. However, he decided to wait until next summer, when he will be eligible for a historic five-year, $359.5 million deal. Obviously, it makes sense that Jokic would wait if this is truly about getting more money, but by holding off on his extension, it leaves the door open for a disaster.

Now, Jokic could hit the open market next offseason. Without an extension signed, Jokic has the ability to opt out of his player option for the 2027-28 season and hit unrestricted free agency if things come to that. Of course, we should not expect that, but the Nuggets are likely preparing for the worst.

Why 2026-27 season is extremely important

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that Jokic can walk out of Denver on his own terms next offseason, the Nuggets need to make sure things do not come to that. Granted, Jokic has shown no signs of wanting out of Denver and has continued to verbally commit to the franchise that originally took a chance on him in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. Still, if things go wrong this season—well, let's just hope they don't.

On a recent episode of The Athletic NBA Daily podcast, NBA insider Sam Amick laid out what could happen with Jokic.

"What if the Nuggets absolutely [s--t] the bed this season? Then where's his head going to be? Is there a limit to his Nuggets loyalty? His on-record comments have consistently been that he wants to play his entire career in Denver," Amick said. "... Losing Peyton Watson, the books—they're trying their best—but the books are pretty messy in terms of the tax situation. It doesn't look great ... We've got to monitor Joker."

Amick is not reporting anything about Jokic's future, but is rather speculating that it could be worth monitoring his status in Denver if the Nuggets have a disastrous 2026-27 campaign. We certainly expect the Nuggets to still be competitive in the Western Conference, but if Jokic no longer sees a competitive future in Denver, things could get tricky.

Nikola Jokic on his contract extension



“My idea is to sign next summer and stay in Denver for the rest of my life.”



(Via @LjubomirovicM) pic.twitter.com/PFIzMhUde4 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 6, 2026

Should the Nuggets be worried?

Of course, just because there is a scenario for Jokic to leave the Nuggets, the franchise should not start sweating too much. Jokic's situation has recently been compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dilemma with the Milwaukee Bucks, which resulted in a trade to the Miami Heat. However, Antetokounmpo was putting pressure on the Bucks franchise for a few years leading up to their breakup. Jokic has not shown any signs of pressuring Denver's front office, even though some fans believe he should.

Jokic has continued to support the Nuggets organization and puts full trust in the front office to make the right move. Even after the Nuggets lost Peyton Watson last month, he said that they'll miss him, but "it's gonna be okay."

If Jokic leaves the Nuggets next offseason, it would be shocking. Not just because one of the NBA's best players would be on the move, but because it would come out of nowhere. For now, the Nuggets shouldn't worry about Jokic's future, as long as they can show the Serbian superstar they can still compete for championships over the next six years.

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