The Denver Nuggets will be without Peyton Watson for at least their first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in round one, according to a recent injury update from the team.

Per the Nuggets, Watson has been ruled out for game one against the Timberwolves on Saturday for what's labeled a right hamstring strain.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



QUESTIONABLE:

Spencer Jones (Right Hamstring Strain)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain) pic.twitter.com/OM5ILFmqP1 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 17, 2026

Along with an update for Watson's status, the Nuggets also revealed that Spencer Jones will be upgraded to questionable with his own right hamstring strain; an injury that's sidelined him for the past several weeks.

It's two big pieces of news for the Nuggets hours before their playoff action kicks off in the Mile High, as they'll be forced to do without their breakout two-way wing for at least one game, and possibly more.

Peyton Watson Trending to Be Out Longer Than Expected

Nuggets head coach David Adelman had noted before facing the Timberwolves that he hoped for both Watson and Jones to return in time for game one.

"Peyton and Spence both practiced–– not contact–– but all non-contact stuff," Adelman said after Nuggets practice on Wednesday. "Spence did more yesterday as far as his PD [player development workout]. He looked good, but neither guy is cleared as of yet."

The jury is still out on what the status still holds for Jones, but things will be taking longer than expected for their fourth-year rising star.

During the 54 games Watson has played for the Nuggets this season, it's resulted in career-best production for the wing, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on efficient 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.1% from three.

Feb 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Since returning from his multi-week hamstring injury at the end of March, Watson had missed the final five games of the Nuggets' regular season schedule, leading to speculation as to whether he'd be good to go for the start of the postseason.

Having just made his way back from a lengthy hamstring injury absence just a few games prior, the absence comes at a pretty unlucky time. Watson has only played in eight total games since February 1st due to lingering hamstring issues and is now slated to be out for even longer, and could even have more than one game missed as the series progresses..

As a result, it'll leave Adelman and the Nuggets staff to turn in a different direction for their second unit production, whether that be by leaning on Julian Strawther to step up to the occasion, or perhaps leaning further on guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown, who have been major highlights within the second unit for as long as Watson's been sidelined.

As to how long his timeline will be before getting back on the floor, that remains to be seen. But until then, it'll be up to those down the bench to step up for that stretch he's out; something this Nuggets rotation has been able to do all season long amid a barrage of injuries up and down the lineup.

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