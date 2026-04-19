The Player Who Changed Everything for Nuggets in Game 1

The Denver Nuggets' Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves was far from a one-man effort.

All players in the Nuggets' starting lineup scored in double figures, and especially on the defensive end, multiple guys up and down the rotation came together for a soild, collective outing on that side of the floor.

But in terms of players who turned the tides entirely for the Nuggets, none had a bigger part in that effort than Jamal Murray, who's at the center of a real conversation about being the one guy who changed everything for Denver to take a 1-0 series lead.

How Jamal Murray Changed Everything for Nuggets in Game 1

Murray kicked off his 2026 playoff stretch to finish with an impressive total of 30 points against Minnesota— the highest in the game— to pair with five rebounds and seven assists, emerging as the co-star Nikola Jokic needed for the edge over a physical, tough matchup against Minnesota.

But it was how Murray put together that offensive impact that deserves the additional attention from what he's already been receiving.

Everyone will circle the 16 free throws made by Murray that made his point total of a smooth 30-ball a bit easier. However, what's not getting enough credit is the All-Star guard's mid-range shot-making, and in drawing contact, especially in the first half, that was an impressive showcase from start to finish.

Murray even spoke postgame about how he felt he was getting fouled on the shots that would lead to his extra free throws, which is a product of the extra physicality in place throughout any postseason game.

"I thought I got fouled on every single one of them," Murray said postgame. "I don't know what everybody is talking about, it’s real fouls. But just being aggressive and guys staying with it. Everybody didn’t make shots in the first quarter. We knew that was not an issue but something we’re aware of and we just have to keep shooting, myself included."

"I didn’t make a three today, but I didn’t stop shooting and I was able to find guys and keep the defense on their toes just by shooting."

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrates after a basket and foul during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The outside shot wasn't falling for anybody on the Nuggets in Game One, and that doesn't exclude Murray.

Denver shot a combined 27.8% from the three-point line as a team, and the entire starting lineup outside of Christian Braun shot a combined 18.6% from deep. Sometimes, the shots just don't end up falling, even when they're needed most, like a statement home game to kick off a playoff series.

However, it would be the dynamic offense from Murray beyond his range who willed Denver to their second and third quarter runs to help push for a double-digit victory for playoff game and win number one, which can hopefully provide a spark for what's soon to come in the series.

If Murray can have similar performances like this moving forward, it'll make Denver's work in round one become a lot easier, and even more so for the times that his three-point shot starts falling.

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