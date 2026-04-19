Nuggets Quotes: What Nikola Jokic Said After Game 1 Win vs. Wolves

The Denver Nuggets took care of business in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, claiming a 116-105 win on their home floor, and overcoming a bit of turbulence throughout for a gritty, much-needed victory.

It also wound up being a typical, dominant outing from Nikola Jokic, who put together an impressive stat line of 25 rebounds, 13 assists, and 11 assists for the critical victory, even when facing the uphill battle of the Timberwolves' physicality.

In the mind of Jokic, it was a game that met expectations: a tough battle between two challenging teams, yet also a group in Minnesota that's vastly different than the playoff teams they've been tasked against in year's past.

"Yes, it was physical, ups and downs, runs. So, I think it definitely met expectations," Jokic said postgame. "I think some people say it’s the same teams. I don’t think it’s the same teams. People are more experienced, different players. One player can change the whole situation, the whole rotation, the whole momentum of the team."

"So, I don’t think it’s the same teams, both. But I think it’s always going to be an interesting game. I feel like whenever we play it’s always interesting. We have different coverages, they have different coverages. So, it’s really nice basketball, an interesting basketball game."

Nikola Jokic Thrilled With Christian Braun's Impact

One player that Jokic made sure to highlight following Denver's statement victory was Christian Braun; someone who was impactful both as a defender and who met the mark on the offensive end with 12 points on 2-3 shooting from three.

Especially with the aggressiveness and physicality a playoff setting like this game against Minnesota presented, the value of a player in Braun's mold becomes exponentially impactful in making things tough for the opposing team every possession.

"Yeah, I think just accepting his role and knowing what he’s doing," Jokic said postgame. "Be annoying the whole game, just guarding somebody full court. A player coming into the game knowing you’re going to be guarded full court even if it’s a good or bad defender, somebody is going to be next to you the whole time."

Apr 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and guard Bruce Brown (11) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"You need to definitely prepare for that. I think CB is doing a really good job. He’s aggressive, he’s trying, he’s fighting over the screens, so he’s doing a really good job. Okay, maybe after the injury he was a little bit, and then he’s doing a good job now."

As Braun has continued to get increasinlgy comfortable since returning from injury, it's up showed in a big way, most notably in being a pest defensively. And in the process, Jokic has taken notice of those steps forward.

Nikola Jokic: Aaron Gordon's Foul Trouble "Was a Good Thing"

Another factor of the win that Jokic made mention of postgame was the impact of Aaron Gordon's early foul trouble.

The Nuggets’ versatile forward fell victim to three early personal fouls in the first quarter of action that restricted Denver's usual rotation early, and might've been one of the factors that played into their early scoreboard struggles.

But actually, that foul trouble came to be something that Nikola Jokic saw a bit of value in, as being without Gordon would lead the way for some of the other Nuggets rotational pieces to step up in his place.

"I think that was a good thing for us. Being aggressive, fouling... it's not something bad. Maybe he brought some other people to play a little more aggressive. We knew that he could come back and have impactful moments in the game.

Moving forward, having Gordon on the floor and out of foul trouble likely puts the Nuggets in a better situation, all things considered.

Though in this one, it allowed for an all-around effort from the starting and second unit, and leaves Denver walking out unscathed at 1-0, along with what's likely a happy Jokic as well.

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