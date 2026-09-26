3 Burning Questions the Nuggets Need to Answer at Media Day

Training camp is quickly approaching for the Denver Nuggets, meaning we will hear from the team at media day this week, with most of them quiet since the end of the 2025-26 season. The Nuggets have had a bit of a hectic 2026 offseason, so fans should be eager to hear what the team has to say.

Of course, there will be plenty of things the Nuggets can talk about, with players, coaches, and front office personnel all addressing the media, but here are a few questions they need to answer ahead of the 2026-27 season:

What was the thought process behind the Peyton Watson trade?

Mar 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) after making a basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the Nuggets' executives will be asked about the Peyton Watson sign-and-trade. Denver sent the 23-year-old breakout wing to the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason in exchange for an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick, but it was not a well-received move by the Nuggets faithful.

Whether it be Josh Kroenke, Ben Tenzer, or Jon Wallace, somebody atop the Nuggets' front office brass will need to address this move. Fans deserve a reason for letting go of Watson, especially after the season he just had and the promise he showed as a franchise cornerstone.

We can likely predict what they will say about this move. They will credit Watson for being a great player on and off the court, but tell us that it was a necessary move given their financial situation and that they got a valuable asset in return: the Cavaliers' unprotected 2031 first-round pick.

How is Aaron Gordon's health?

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have a few x-factors for the 2026-27 season, but none as important as Aaron Gordon's health. Gordon has struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons. Last season, he played just 36 games and missed three of Denver's six playoff matchups. The season prior, he played 51 games and ultimately played through injury during the playoffs.

At media day, Gordon will undoubtedly be asked about his health status. Gordon had two extended absences last season, both due to hamstring strains. Of course, that raises significant concern, and he will need to assure everyone that it is no longer an issue.

If Gordon struggles to stay healthy again this season, the Nuggets will be in trouble. They need him on the floor to be successful, and he can give the fanbase some hope for a healthier season to come with an optimistic update at media day.

Is Nikola Jokic still committed to the Nuggets?

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) seats on the bench before the second half begins against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jokic has turned down the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets in each of the past two offseasons. After reports came out that he is planning to wait until 2027, he told reporter Marko Ljubomirovic, "My idea is to sign next summer and stay in Denver for the rest of my life."

Since then, though, the Nuggets parted with Peyton Watson and have yet to truly show that they are committed to building a championship contender around Jokic. They are practically running it back from last year, when they suffered a first-round playoff exit, and many would argue they even got worse by replacing Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr. with DeMar DeRozan and Marvin Bagley III.

At media day, Jokic will undoubtedly be asked about his contract situation, and he can give the fanbase some more assurance by verbally committing once again. Of course, nothing is truly secured until he puts pen to paper on a new contract, but it would not hurt to hear another promise about his future with the franchise.

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