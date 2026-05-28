Nuggets' 2027 Championship Odds Are Out–– Too High or Too Low?

While this year's NBA playoffs are still in motion without a league champion to be determined just yet––or even a Western Conference champion, for that matter––it hasn't stopped the sportsbooks from releasing their title odds for the 2026-27 season on the horizon.

And when it comes to the Denver Nuggets, they aren't even in the top-five teams in the mix to win next year's championship.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nuggets have opened with +2500 odds to win the championship for the 2026-27 season, coming in tied for sixth in the NBA with the best chances of doing so.

The only other team with +2500 odds for the title after this one on the horizon is this year's top-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons.

Outside of Detroit, those that are landing higher than the Nuggets are three clear top contenders–– the OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Boston Celtics–– as well as the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers who trail not too far behind.

If that number holds for the Nuggets leading into next regular season, it's really some uncharted territory for a team that's been right within the mix of title contenders for the past several years.

Per Basketball Reference, the last time the Nuggets had greater than +2500 preseason odds to win the title came all the way back during the 2018-19 season when Denver had an impressively low +20000 odds to win the championship. Since then, the greatest number the team has seen is +2200.

So as the Nuggets' roster stands, the big question becomes whether or not Denver's being judged fairly, or if the books are a bit off in their judgement when it comes to their title odds.

But in reality, the Nuggets’ odds might be just right on the money when stacking them up with the rest of the top teams across the association.

Nuggets' Dip in Championship Odds Might Be Justified

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A long offseason lies ahead for the Nuggets to change their outlook for next season. But with their current group, this past season proved that this roster is in desperate need of a shake-up. And based on Josh Kroenke's comments earlier this month, those moves could very well be on the horizon.

Denver was about as unlucky as any team in the league when it came to injury. No doubt about it. But there's also a glaring need for the Nuggets to take a step forward defensively, athletically, and by adding one or two more ball handlers into the mix.

Until those tweaks are made, it's tough to consider the Nuggets on the same tier, or even close to the likes of the Thunder or the Spurs.

Of course, having an elite, future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Nikola Jokic can give them a puncher's chance in any given season he's playing at an MVP level, but depth and supporting cast matter as much as ever in the league. That's where Denver finds themselves lacking behind the competition.

It puts Denver in line for a pivotal offseason in order to get back to the level of one of the premier favorites in the mix atop the league. Time will tell if they can put those adjustments in place, but the process to make that climb atop the West once again is bound to be much easier said than done.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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