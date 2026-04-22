Nuggets Downgrade Aaron Gordon's Status for Game 3 vs. Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets have already been shorthanded in Game 1 and Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with standout wing Peyton Watson sidelined, and now the team is dealing with another key injury.

Heading into Game 3 in Minnesota on Thursday, the Nuggets have added star forward Aaron Gordon to the injury report. Gordon is listed as probable for Thursday's game with left calf tightness.

Even though Gordon is expected to play in Game 3, seeing him pop up on Denver's injury report is the last thing this team needs. Gordon played in just 36 of Denver's 82 games in the regular season due to various injuries, including two hamstring strains, and the Nuggets need him healthy for a deep playoff run.

Aaron Gordon's impact in Denver

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Left Calf Tightness)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0DIYbUfkzI — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 22, 2026

Gordon was already a bit banged up toward the end of the regular season and early in this series, but nothing will keep him out of a playoff game. Last year, Gordon suffered a hamstring strain in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 99% of players would sit out of the following game with that injury, but Gordon suited up for Game 7 and played 24 minutes.

Gordon has been dealing with injuries all season, and unless he cannot walk, he will be out there for Game 3 in Minnesota. Through the first two games of the series, he averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. It is no secret how valuable Gordon is to Denver's success, and keeping him on the floor and healthy is key for this team.

It's SHOWTIME in Denver for Aaron Gordon. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XjWUhixwGq — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 21, 2026

The most important aspect of Gordon's game is his defensive versatility, as we will see him switching off between guarding Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle throughout this series. For a Nuggets team that desperately needs all the defense it can get, having Gordon at full strength could not be more important.

What happens if Gordon sits?

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts after a play in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If Gordon's condition worsens ahead of Thursday's tip-off in Minneapolis and he is forced to sit out, what would happen to the Nuggets? Most importantly, we would likely see Spencer Jones start in place of Gordon. While Jones does not replicate Gordon's all-around impact, he is at least a defensive presence the Nuggets desperately need in that power forward spot.

Other than Jones sliding into the starting group, the Nuggets would likely be forced to play Jonas Valanciunas more minutes off the bench for some extra physicality and size. Or we could see a glimpse of Zeke Nnaji, although that would not be an ideal situation.

All in all, it is obvious that the Nuggets do not want to deal with Gordon's absence. It is uncertain whether anything can keep Gordon out of a playoff game, but this early into the postseason, they have to be careful in potentially making his calf injury worse.

Hopefully, Gordon is good to go for Thursday's game. The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Minnesota on Prime Video.

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