Was Nuggets' Spencer Jones Snubbed for NBA Rising Stars Game?

One of the biggest surprises of the Denver Nuggets' season thus far has been the emergence of two-way standout forward Spencer Jones, who, through the team's consistent injury issues throughout the season, has been a consistent contributor in the starting five on both ends of the floor.

In the 46 games he's played this season, Jones is averaging 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and nearly a steal a night while playing in just under 24 minutes a game, cementing himself as a key piece of the Nuggets rotation now, and for any playoff run that's soon to come this year.

However, despite being one of the more impactful second-year forwards amongst the NBA, Jones wasn't selected among the 24 rookies and sophomores in this year's Rising Stars Game for All-Star Weekend. And it begs the question: was Spencer Jones snubbed for consideration?

Was Spencer Jones Snubbed From the Rising Stars Game?

Now, in reality, Jones can't stack up with some of the top-tier talents taking part in the Rising Stars action, with guys like Kon Knueppel, Stephon Castle, and V.J. Edgecombe being among those playing in Friday's game.

But there might be a case for Jones to have been one of the final names to have squeaked in, simply from the standpoint of how impactful he's been towards the Nuggets staying afloat in the West this season.

He's started in over half of their games in the regular season thus far at one of their forward positions, is top three on the Nuggets' roster in defensive box plus-minus (-0.3), and has been one of the most efficient contributors on the floor for Denver shooting-wise with splits of 50.5% from the field and 41.4% from three.

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In terms of his role on the Nuggets' roster in particular, he's been a major piece of their success. But that alone might not be enough for his case at a Rising Stars selection.

The factor that hurts Jones' chances of getting recognition is his lack of counting stats, particularly as a scorer. Jones' 6.0 points per game average would be by far the lowest amongst those first- and second-year players selected, the closest being Toronto Raptors' rookie Collin Murray-Boyles at 7.9.

Defensively, and in terms of his impact on winning, Jones has definitely outmatched many of his peers that have been selected as a part of this weekend's events. But in an offensive-driven league where the league wants to see the high-flying, high-scoring stars take center stage, Jones wasn't one of the lucky sophomores selected for those honors.

The good thing for Jones is that the season doesn't end at the All-Star break, and there's much more important ball to be played ahead.

He'll be able to re-focus on the remaining regular season stretch that lies ahead for him and the Nuggets as they look to establish themselves atop the Western Conference, while Denver by that point will have signed their two-way standout to the first traditional contract of his NBA career.

More Denver Nuggets Content