Nuggets Sign EuroLeague G Alpha Diallo to 1-Year Deal: What It Means

The Denver Nuggets have decided to dip into the EuroLeague for their newest free agent signing.

According to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, Alpha Diallo has signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Nuggets, who comes fresh off a Defensive Player of the Year campaign in the EuroLeague this past season, to now make the jump into the NBA for the first time of his basketball career.

EuroLeague Defender of the Year Alpha Diallo has agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million deal to sign with the Denver Nuggets, agents Jared Mucha and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports Management tell ESPN. The former Providence standout and Euro star makes the NBA jump at 29 years old on… pic.twitter.com/aaN5t7AIFi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2026

The Nuggets had been rumored with interest in adding Diallo to the roster this past week, who would enter as a cheap, but potentially impactful way to upgrade their defensive side of the ball, and now make the signing come to fruition.

Let's look a bit deeper into what the signing means for the Nuggets and their roster moving forward into the offseason and next season.

What Alpha Diallo Brings to the Nuggets

Diallo, the 29-year-old 6-foot-7 wing, comes off his best season overseas, having spent six seasons in the EuroLeague, having spent four years with Providence from 2016 to 2020 before making the transition to the pros.

Feb 15, 2020; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars guard Alpha Diallo (11) passes the ball against the Seton Hall Pirates during the first half at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In 38 games for Monaco last season in the EuroLeague, Diallo averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 50.1% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range, ultimately taking home the EuroLeague Best Defender Award after leading the league in steals.

Now, he's coming over to Denver, where he first started his high school basketball career at West High School, and hopes to bring a spark of defensive prowess to their playoff-level roster.

The Nuggets have struggled on the defensive end for the past two seasons, having ranked 21st and 22nd among the league in defensive rating in 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively, and needed to address those holes in some way heading into this offseason.

Diallo is their first effort of doing just that, who signs onto a league-minimum contract to offer length on the perimeter and defensive versatility on a short-term deal.

How Diallo Fits Onto the Nuggets' Roster

Diallo is bound to be a fixture in the Nuggets' second unit, who will fill out the rotation on the wing next to Julian Strawther, and could end up getting big minutes to patch the team's shortcomings defensively for a more well-rounded unit instead of being strictly reliant on their offensive strong points.

It'll be tough for Diallo to slot into the Nuggets' starting five unless there happen to be any injury issues similar to last season. But with how thin the Denver bench is at this point, especially for wing defenders, there's a ton of opportunity for the taking for Diallo to truly find his footing in the NBA––even if he may be considered a 29-year-old rookie this coming season.

Diallo also takes the Nuggets' roster total to 12 traditional contracts at this point in the offseason, which doesn't include any new deals for Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones just yet, or any decision on whether or not Bryce Hopkins will be signed to a regular or two-way contract in his rookie season.

So Diallo checks the boxes of adding defensive upside into the Nuggets' rotation, and also comes in immediately as one of Denver's cheapest players on the roster. And if he pans out, this swing on the EuroLeague could end up being one that pays off in a big way in due time.

The Nuggets' offseason is far from complete at this point, but it certainly makes for a step in the right direction to getting this roster to a finished product for the 2026-27 campaign.

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