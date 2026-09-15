Three Bold Predictions for the Nuggets' 2026-27 Season

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a first-round playoff exit, and expectations are unfortunately as low as they have been for this team in years. Conversations around this team have been focused on Nikola Jokic's rocky contract situation, Peyton Watson's disappointing departure, and the ownership cheaping out when they should be building a better championship contender.

However, maybe things are not so bad in Denver. While vibes are down this offseason, this Nuggets team should still be built for success. They immediately replaced Watson with six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, and with guys like Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon leading the charge, there is not much that stands in their way. Let's make a few bold predictions for this championship-hopeful team for the upcoming season:

Nuggets win 58+ games

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman calls a time out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets' best season of the Nikola Jokic era was 2023-24, when they finished with a 57-25 record. Does this season's team have the potential to be better?

In their 57-win season, they had the fuel of coming off a championship. This season, they should be playing with a heavy chip on their shoulder after an embarrassing playoff loss. Plus, a four-win increase from last season seems very plausible.

Last season, they won 54 games, despite catching the injury bug. Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson all missed significant time due to injuries, yet they still finished with the league's top offense and dragged their way to 54 wins.

Their expected starting lineup of Murray, Braun, Johnson, Gordon, and Jokic played just 23 games together last season, but won 18 of them. That would put them on pace for 64 wins in an 82-game season, so as long as they stay healthy, reaching the 58-win mark feels possible.

DeMar DeRozan wins Sixth Man of the Year

Apr 9, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most notable addition this offseason for the Nuggets was DeRozan. While the 37-year-old veteran is inching closer to the end of his career, he can still make a big impact. It feels like the Nuggets got lucky by landing him on a veteran minimum contract, as he has the potential to be the best bench player in the league this season.

There was some talk about DeRozan potentially starting for the Nuggets, but that seems silly. The Nuggets' bench desperately needs help offensively, and DeRozan seems like a near-perfect fit.

As the second unit's lead playmaker and scorer, we should see him as a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year, and I think he could even win it. Last season for the Kings, he averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. While he will take an obvious step back this season, he should still put up the numbers to be a top 6MOY candidate.

Especially if the Nuggets are one of the league's top teams, they could use the team's success to push DeRozan's award campaign, similar to how they would with Nikola Jokic for MVP.

Jamal Murray misses the All-Star Game

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, not every prediction is positive. After making his first career All-Star appearance last season, Murray could take a step back in 2026-27. Of course, this does not mean Murray will have a bad season, but his path to making the All-Star Game is a bit tougher this season.

Last season, Murray's All-Star campaign greatly benefited from Denver's injuries. During the All-Star voting period, Nikola Jokic was sidelined, and Murray was leading the offense, averaging 27.7 points and 8.6 assists per game in January. For the Nuggets' sake, we hope he does not have to lead the team like that again.

Plus, looking at other stars in the Western Conference, Murray will have a very tough time getting voted in. 12 players are selected from each conference, so let's take a look at who Murray is competing with:

Guards Forwards/Bigs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nikola Jokic Steph Curry Victor Wembanyama Luka Doncic Kevin Durant Anthony Edwards Alperen Sengun Devin Booker Zion Williamson LaMelo Ball Cooper Flagg Damian Lillard Rudy Gobert De'Aaron Fox Lauri Markkanen Darius Garland Chet Holmgren Kyrie Irving Jalen Williams

As you can see, it will not be easy for Murray to get selected to the All-Star Game again in 2027. The competition in the West is far too steep to say Murray will be a repeat All-Star, even if it feels like he deserves it come February.

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