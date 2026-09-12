Nuggets' Most Likely Candidates for Every Major NBA Award This Season

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the NBA's most successful teams over the last several years, with both team and individual triumphs. Not only have the Nuggets won 50+ games in four consecutive seasons, headlined by their 2023 championship, but superstar center Nikola Jokic has also taken home three NBA MVP awards.

Even last season, they nearly had a Sixth Man of the Year winner in Tim Hardaway Jr., but besides Jokic, the Nuggets have not had any major award winners since Marcus Camby won Defensive Player of the Year in 2006-07. Will they have better luck this season? Here's a look at the Nuggets' most likely candidates for each major award, using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

MVP: Nikola Jokic (+600)

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts towards the bench in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, it is no surprise that Jokic is an MVP favorite. The Serbian center has won MVP in three of the past six seasons, and the three times he didn't win, he finished as the runner-up. As it stands, though, he is projected to finish outside of the top two.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (+200) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+350) are the top two favorites, while Jokic shares odds with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic at +600.

DPOY: Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic (+100000)

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We certainly should not expect the Nuggets to have a Defensive Player of the Year candidate this season. Aaron Gordon and Jokic are both very significant long shots, and the Nuggets as a team aren't necessarily known for their defense.

Realistically, the Nuggets' best chance to win DPOY would be Alpha Diallo, who won EuroLeague Best Defender last season, but he will not have a significant enough role in Denver to be a serious candidate.

6MOY: DeMar DeRozan (+1800)

Mar 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard DeMar DeRozan (10) between plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the award to monitor for Denver this season. After Hardaway Jr. finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, DeRozan will have a great chance to finish as a finalist as well. While he would be the oldest 6MOY winner in NBA history, he will undoubtedly be one of the league's best bench players this season.

The favorites for the award are Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (+500) and Spurs guard Dylan Harper (+700), with Anfernee Simons and Ayo Dosunmu also both ranked ahead of DeRozan. With his scoring and playmaking, DeRozan should be able to compete for this award.

MIP: Julian Strawther (+15000)

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hardaway Jr. leaving Denver, the Nuggets need Julian Strawther to step up. After having an inconsistent role through his first three years, he will have more opportunities this season than he has ever had, and it could pay off in a Most Improved Player of the Year-caliber season.

Of course, it would still take a lot for Strawther to do enough to get recognition as one of the league's most improved players, but it would be incredible to see him actually take that big step. Last season, he averaged 7.2 points in 15.1 minutes per game. If he can get up to about 15 points per game this season with efficient shooting, he could make a case.

ROTY: N/A

The Nuggets do not have a rookie listed as a Rookie of the Year candidate, but if anyone were able to compete for the award, it would be 35th-overall pick Trevon Brazile. The 23-year-old is the only rookie on a standard contract for the Nuggets this season, but he might be buried in their depth chart to start things off.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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