3 Defining Matchups in Game 1 of Nuggets-Timberwolves

The first game of the Denver Nuggets' round one matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves is officially upon us, as their playoff run kicks off in the Mile High with a golden opportunity to take the first leg up in the series.

But the Wolves are about as talented of a sixth-seed the NBA has seen in some time. And for Denver to claim an early 1-0 lead in the series, it'll rely on them firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball to take care of business at home.

With that in mind, here's a look at three of the most defining matchups for the Nuggets in their game one matchup against the Timberwolves:

1. Christian Braun & Anthony Edwards

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) controls the ball under pressure from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards might be listed on the Timberwolves' injury report headed into the game, but there's no doubts that he'll be suiting up. And if he catches the hot hand against a shaky Nuggets defense, it can put Denver in a hole to climb out of early.

That puts Christian Braun in a huge role to key in on his defensive assignment. Being an impactful two-way threat on the perimeter in situations like this is exactly why Denver put over $100 million into him before the season.

He'll need to prove that value by limiting an All-NBA talent like Edwards the best he can, but also by continuing to fill in as a connecting piece next to Jamal Murray in the backcourt as well.

Being in and out of the Nuggets' lineup due to injury has derailed Braun's fourth year in Denver just a bit, though he started to catch his stride towards the end of the season. In the last 15 games of his season, he averaged 14.7 points per game on 57.2% shooting from the field.

2. Julius Randle & Aaron Gordon

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Two of the more underrated forwards in today's game, Aaron Gordon and Julius Randle, will be filling a major role for their respective teams, which will be pivotal in either having sustained success throughout the series.

Since returning from an extended hamstring injury absence, Gordon hasn't quite returned from where he looked to start the season. In the 13 games he's played since March, Denver's Swiss Army knife forward is averaging 11.3 points on 47.9% shooting from the field, paired with 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

If able to turn things around for the postseason, get back to his status as a consistently high-end two-way star, it opens up the Nuggets' game plan tremendously. And especially so on the defensive end when it comes to holding down a powerful force like Randle in Minnesota.

3. Nikola Jokic & Rudy Gobert

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jokic will likely see a handful of different matchups throughout the day as Minnesota attempts to solve the challenge he presents defensively, but no one has a bigger responsibility in holding down not just the three-time MVP, but the entire Nuggets' scoring attack than the four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

In the games that Jokic has faced against the Timberwolves this season, it hasn't amounted to much success from those defending him. He's averaging a dominant stat line of over 35 points, 15 rebounds with 11 assists in four games.

In reality, it's tough to imagine Minnesota winning a whopping four games against this team while the big fella is posting those types of unprecedented numbers. If Jokic can do anything similar, the odds tend to lean in Denver's favor for not just game one, but the entire series.

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