What Nuggets' David Adelman Said About Deion Sanders Visit

The Denver Nuggets have gotten their first week of training camp fully underway heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

And in the Nuggets' third training camp practice of the week before they get preseason kicked off this weekend, it was a session where the team was able to get a pretty unique guest to join them in the building––that being Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

It's the first time that Coach Prime has been in the building for a Nuggets practice since he took the job as head coach right down the road in 2022. And it's certainly a visit from one of the more legendary names within the sport of football that was valued by the Denver brass.

What David Adelman Said About Deion Sanders' Visit

That's especially so for the Nuggets' own head coach, David Adelman, who was one of the few at practice who's old enough to say they were able to watch Deion Sanders playing in the NFL growing up, to now being one of the biggest names in college football.

So for someone in Adelman's shoes, it makes the experience of seeing Sanders at his practice a bit more special.

“It was cool. Especially for me, I’m 45, so I was a kid… I don’t think our guys have any idea what that was back then, and what that never has been again," Adelman said. "His personality was exactly what I thought it was going to be."

"But growing up, when you’re a kid and Deion Sanders is playing cornerback, and you’re watching him play baseball in the playoffs at the same time, that stuff is just uniquely wild."

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field with his team for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders also made sure to make the most of his visit to the Nuggets' practice facility by giving the team a bit of a message after practice; one that Adelman also commended for how he spoke to those in the room.

"So, it was really cool to meet the guy. His message was good. You could tell he knew he was talking to grown men. So, it was a very cool moment for the guys,” Adelman said.

Deion Sanders Gave Some Praise to Nikola Jokic

As Sanders was in the building, he was able to get a glimpse at the all-world talent that is Nikola Jokic, who he's certainly seen a good glimpse of during his time in Colorado, considering the Nuggets won a championship since his arrival to Boulder.

And Sanders certainly seems to be a fan, who called the Nuggets' three-time MVP a "killer" who can be counted on in the moment.

“The reason he is who he is because of what he does in the moment, right? Because you know you can count on him. That’s a dog right there. That’s a killer right there,” Sanders said while speaking about Jokic, via Well Off Media.

Jokic has heard his fair share of praise from various names since his rise to stardom several years ago, but getting some positive comments from someone like Coach Prime is sure to mean a little bit more than most.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!