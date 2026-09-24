Grading Denver Nuggets 2026 Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

The Denver Nuggets are less than a week away from training camp, and they are likely eager to get the 2026-27 season started after a crushing first-round playoff exit ended last season's campaign. Especially with the changes the Nuggets made this summer, we are ready to see what this new-look team is capable of.

However, not all of their offseason changes were positive. Let's take a deep dive into the Nuggets' 2026 offseason before training camp gets underway and grade the front office's effort to improve the team.

Who's in? Who's out?

First, let's look at who the Nuggets lost this offseason, who they brought in, and who they were able to re-sign.

Arrival Departure Re-Sign DeMar DeRozan Peyton Watson Spencer Jones Marvin Bagley Tim Hardaway Jr. Tyus Jones Trevon Brazile Bruce Brown Alpha Diallo Jonas Valanciunas Bryce Hopkins (TW) Jalen Pickett Cam Whitmore (TW) David Roddy (TW) Lonnie Walker IV * Curtis Jones (TW)

Obviously, the Nuggets shook things up this offseason. While they made no changes to the starting lineup, their bench unit is significantly different. Now, let's look a bit closer at some of their most significant offseason moves.

The Peyton Watson trade

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest storyline of Denver's offseason was Peyton Watson's restricted free agency. The 23-year-old wing had a breakout 2025-26 season in Denver, but that led to contract demands the Nuggets were not able to meet. Ultimately, they agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sending Watson to the East in exchange for a first-round and second-round pick.

Immediately, fans were upset with this move. Losing Watson because the franchise did not want to spend extra money was obviously disappointing, but it felt like a necessary move given their financial situation, and they were at least able to get a valuable unprotected 2031 first-round pick out of it.

Losing Watson will hurt the Nuggets, especially given his two-way versatility, but the front office must feel confident in what they have if they are willing to part with him rather than cough up some extra cash.

Signing DeMar DeRozan

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) before the game against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very shortly after the Nuggets traded away Watson, they signed six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. The 37-year-old wing is one of the greatest scorers in recent NBA memory, and while he is at the tail end of his career, he can undoubtedly still make an impact.

After losing Watson and Sixth Man of the Year finalist Tim Hardaway Jr., the Nuggets needed a go-to bench scorer like DeRozan. Sure, the veteran has not come off the bench in 16 years, but in Denver, that is exactly where he needs to thrive.

As long as DeRozan can blossom as a bench scorer and playmaker, this is the Nuggets' best move of the offseason and one of their few positive notes this summer, especially considering they signed him to a veteran minimum contract.

Signing Marvin Bagley III

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another value deal for the Nuggets was signing Marvin Bagley III to a veteran minimum contract. The 27-year-old big man has not lived up to the hype of being a second-overall pick, but he is now reviving his career. Bagley III had a great 2025-26 season with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, and now the Nuggets will need him to have a similar impact in Denver.

The Nuggets desperately needed frontcourt help this offseason, and while Bagley III might not be the defensive stopper some fans wanted the team to add, he is an upgrade over Valanciunas, with the ability to either be the Nuggets' backup center or play alongside Nikola Jokic at power forward.

This was a solid move for the Nuggets, and the high-upside swing they needed to take as they look to find answers for the second unit.

Bringing back Spencer Jones

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this move has flown under the radar, re-signing Spencer Jones is very important for the Nuggets. Denver nearly lost Jones when the Oklahoma City Thunder offered the restricted free agent a two-year, $12 million deal, but the Nuggets matched the offer to bring him back.

Last season, Jones started on a two-way contract, but he quickly cemented himself as a solid role player while filling in for an injured Aaron Gordon. The Nuggets could've afforded to lose him, especially with new guys like Alpha Diallo and Trevon Brazile to fill the gaps, but keeping him will certainly help their depth concerns.

A $6 million per year deal is a fair price to pay for a valuable role player like Jones, who plays defense and knocks down open three-pointers.

Final Offseason Grade: C-

Unfortunately, the Nuggets' offseason could've been better. Losing Watson and Hardaway Jr. will sting, and there is no guarantee that the DeRozan addition will solve their issues. The Nuggets still have question marks about their defense and backcourt depth, and really, they did not significantly address either issue this summer.

Not to mention, they have spent the entire offseason trying to save money, which was the main reason behind losing Watson, but they are still the above the second apron. The Nuggets will still be spending the 2026-27 season looking to save some money, which could turn sour when they also need to make roster upgrades along the way.

There are some doubts that this current Nuggets roster is capable of competing for a championship in 2027, and with Nikola Jokic yet to commit long-term by signing a contract extension, things could get even worse next offseason.

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