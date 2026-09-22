3 Nuggets Storylines to Monitor One Month Before Opening Night

The Denver Nuggets are now exactly one month away from kicking off their 2026-27 campaign. The Nuggets open their regular season on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 22, setting up a potential instant classic as Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander face off.

Training camp is also now only one week away, and their preseason opener is in two weeks, so we should get a much better look at this new Nuggets team very soon. Until then, though, there are a few major storylines to monitor in Denver.

How does DeMar DeRozan fit?

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson this offseason, the Nuggets sort of made up for it by signing six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. The 37-year-old wing and potential future Hall of Famer is obviously a good addition for Denver, especially in helping the team's weak second unit.

DeRozan is likely experienced enough to come into any system and make things work, but he will have a much different role than usual in Denver. DeRozan has not come off the bench in any NBA game since his rookie 2009-10 season. Will he adapt to being a sixth man for the Nuggets?

Regardless, the Nuggets need him to. Without DeRozan, the Nuggets' bench unit was looking grim. They need a veteran who can handle the ball, set up his teammates, and score, which DeRozan does at a high level. There are not many concerns about how DeRozan will play in Denver, as he has been consistent for the past 16 years, but how he adjusts to coming off the bench will be interesting.

Will Lonnie Walker IV make the roster?

Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is now Lonnie Walker IV's second NBA comeback attempt after a stint in the EuroLeague, but he is hoping this one pans out better. The Nuggets signed Walker to a non-guaranteed one-year contract, giving them until opening night to decide whether to keep him after he spent the 2025-26 season with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Walker, 27, is undoubtedly an NBA-caliber talent, and he has continued to prove it, but will the Nuggets use their final roster spot on him? There is some expectation that Denver wants to keep the final roster spot open, but it could help to add some extra guard depth with Walker.

In his last NBA stint with the Philadelphia 76ers at the tail end of the 2024-25 season, he averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists through 20 games. Walker is a talented scorer who can handle the ball, with clear potential to be more useful than both Tyus Jones and Julian Strawther, Denver's projected backup backcourt.

The pressure is on David Adelman

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman calls a time out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nuggets head coach David Adelman is entering his second full year in the position, initially taking over just three games before their 2025 playoff run. However, neither of his playoff runs has gone as planned. In 2025, they flamed out in the second round. This year, they suffered an embarrassing first-round exit.

This season, Adelman needs to figure things out. Last season, they finished with the league's top offense, but the 21st-ranked defense. To actually compete for a championship, he needs to find a better balance, and new top assistant coach Dave Joerger should help.

As great as stars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are for the Nuggets, this team only goes as far as Adelman is capable of taking them. So far, he has not shown that he can lead them to a championship, and this season could be his final chance to prove otherwise.

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