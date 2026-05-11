Why Nuggets Had No Path to Giannis Antetokounmpo at Trade Deadline

With the bulk of the NBA offseason drawing closer, it has come some buzzing Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors linking the two-time league MVP and Finals MVP to a move from the Milwaukee Bucks that has had chatter persisting for some time now–– even dating back to February's trade deadline.

And it was at that deadline three months ago when, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, nearly a third of the league appeared to show some interest in making a deal with the Bucks, including a few surprises like the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers.

Teams that reportedly pursued Giannis Antetokounmpo at the NBA trade deadline, per @ShamsCharania



- Celtics

- Knicks

- Cavaliers

- Lakers

- Timberwolves

- Warriors

- Heat pic.twitter.com/aCx0Arabiv — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) May 11, 2026

But as for the Denver Nuggets, another team who could host a title-contending window for Giannis if he were to get dealt, they weren't included in that mix of interested teams.

It's not to say the Nuggets wouldn't be interested in a deal for Giannis if the right opportunity arose. Really, it's hard to imagine many teams in the NBA turning that down.

But the harsh reality is that the Nuggets just might not have the pieces to make a move for Giannis. Even when leaving virtually every asset on the table outside of Jokic for a potential deal, signs still seem to point towards Denver not being the right place for the Bucks to send him.

Why the Nuggets Don't Have the Means for a Giannis Trade

As detailed by Charania in his latest report linking the Bucks to hearing out trades for Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee is interested in adding either a blue-chip young talent, and/or extensive draft capital in return for their MVP talent.

"There is expected to be a robust market for Antetokounmpo's services, and ownership and front office officials expect to maintain their trade deadline asking price of a young blue-chip talent and/or a surplus of draft picks, sources said." Shams Charania, ESPN

The ask from the Bucks does make sense. Antetokounmpo has a real case of being the team's best player in franchise history, and as he's still a top-five talent in the NBA, trading him away for anything less than extensive haul would be malpractice.

From the Nuggets' perspective, though, they simply don't have those assets to work with that make them an appealing trade partner for a talent like Giannis.

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Nuggets don't have any tradeable first rounders until 2032, their best young asset to throw into a deal is pending restricted free agent Peyton Watson, and the extent of their trade chips are limited to aging veterans like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

While those two star pieces in Murray and Gordon could draw appeal elsewhere, it feels pretty steep to think those names alone will be enough to push forward for an MVP-level acquisition. The Bucks would be trading Antetokounmpo for a clear commitment to a franchise reset and rebuild, and two stars with over a decade of experience don't fit that mold extremely well.

As fun as Giannis' fit would be next to another all-world talent like Jokic in the frontcourt, it takes two to tango. The Nuggets simply don't look the part of being the best suitor to do business with.

So instead, the Nuggets will be forced to pivot to a move that's a bit quieter than a statement deal for Antetokounmpo. The window is open for a big move involving someone like Murray or Gordon, or even smaller, less drastic moves around the edges.

But for as unpredictable a summer as Denver is faced with, a blockbuster with the Bucks feels like a pretty steep longshot.

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