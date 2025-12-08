The Harsh Reality of Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nuggets Trade

In a dream world, the Denver Nuggets would be making a push to trade for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but unfortunately, the real world might prevent that scenario.

The idea of pairing Antetokounmpo with superstar center Nikola Jokic likely makes the Nuggets' front office contemplate giving the Milwaukee Bucks a call, but it is more complicated than that.

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn recently ranked all potential trade suitors for Antetokounmpo, slotting the Nuggets at 22 in the "They don't have enough to trade" tier.

"Minnesota and Denver are slightly plausible teams when it comes to Antetokounmpo's own interest. I'm sure he'd love to play with Anthony Edwards or Nikola Jokić. But what are they giving up? There isn't another All-Star on either roster, and both teams have spent all of their picks. They're out," Quinn wrote.

Is a Giannis trade out of the picture for Denver?

Jan 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On paper, the Nuggets could potentially collect the players to make a deal for Antetokounmpo work, but they certainly do not have the draft assets. For the Bucks to be willing to part with Antetokounmpo, they would need either a collection of win-now players and draft picks or promising young players and draft picks.

Sure, the Nuggets could throw in Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Peyton Watson (or a different collection of players) to entice the Bucks from a player standpoint, but to complete that package, they would also likely need to include three or more first-round picks, and they are unable to include that many first-rounders in a trade due to the Stepien rule.

The only two promising aspects of a potential Antetokounmpo trade are that, one, they would be able to make it work financially, and two, there is a chance that the superstar forward would want to play in Denver.

Still, if you are a Nuggets fan hoping that they make a trade for Antetokounmpo, you should probably shift your focus to something else because there is a near-zero chance it happens. Regardless of how fun it would be to have Antetokounmpo and Jokic on the same team, it is not plausible.

