The eight-team knockout bracket for the 2026 NBA Cup is officially set.

After seven nights of group play, a drama-filled 11-game slate on Black Friday decided seven of the eight NBA Cup spots. When the final buzzer of the night sounded in San Antonio, the Pistons, Hawks, 76ers and Celtics emerged out of the Eastern Conference, and the Mavericks, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and Spurs arose from the West.

In the East, the Hawks upset the previously unbeaten (in NBA Cup play, anyway) Celtics 87–86 in an ugly game to steal away Group C. That paved the way for the Pistons, who beat the Bucks 113–98, to snag the top seed in the East. The 76ers claimed the No. 2 seed with their 111–87 victory over the Pacers in Group B, and Boston still made the knockout round as a wild card.

Over in the West, it was all about Group C. The Trail Blazers, Warriors, Spurs and Lakers all entered the night 2–1 in group play, and all had a chance to win the group. Portland dominated a Steph Curry-less Warriors squad from start to finish, 116–94, and that—combined with San Antonio’s win at home over Los Angeles—secured the group and the No. 2 seed for Micah Nori’s squad. Elsewhere, the Mavs became the only 4–0 NBA Cup team this season with a comeback win in Phoenix, and the Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 114–109 to take the Group B crown.

Here’s a look at the official 2026 NBA Cup bracket and the schedule for the knockout tournament:

2026 NBA Cup bracket

The Mavericks (4–0, +40) and Pistons (3–1, +46) have home-court advantage in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds in their respective brackets as the No. 1 seeds.

A look at the 2026 NBA Cup bracket. | Sports Illustrated

2026 NBA Cup official schedule

Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

#1 Pistons vs. #4 Celtics—Saturday, Dec. 5; Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

#2 Hawks vs. #3 76ers—Friday, Dec. 4; State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Western Conference

#1 Mavericks vs. #4 Spurs—Friday, Dec. 4; American Airlines Center in Dallas

#2 Trail Blazers vs. #3 Grizzlies—Saturday, Dec. 5; Moda Center in Portland

Semifinals—Tuesday, Dec. 8 or Wednesday, Dec. 9

Eastern Conference

#1 Pistons OR #4 Celtics vs. #2 Hawks OR #3 76ers—TBD (home arena of higher seed)

Western Conference

#1 Mavericks OR #4 Spurs vs. #2 Trail Blazers OR #3 Grizzlies—TBD (home arena of higher seed)

Championship—Friday, Dec. 11

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner—Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Final 2026 NBA Cup standings

East: Group A

Pistons (3-1, +46) Raptors (3-1, +34) Magic (3-1, -1) Nets (1-3, -35) Bucks (0-4, -44)

East: Group B

76ers (3-1, +12) Heat (3-1, +28) Cavaliers (2-2, +2) Pacers (1-3, -51) Knicks (1-3, +9)

East: Group C

Hawks (3-1, +22) Celtics (3-1, +67) Wizards (2-2, -2) Bulls (2-2, -16) Hornets (0-4, -71)

West: Group A

Mavericks (4-0, +40) Nuggets (3-1, +10) Rockets (2-2, +5) Suns (1-3, -13) Jazz (0-4, -42)

West: Group B

Grizzlies (3-1, +23) Timberwolves (3-1, +34) Thunder (2-2, +29) Pelicans (1-3, -42) Clippers (1-3, -44)

West: Group C

Trail Blazers (3-1, +34) Spurs (3-1, +51) Warriors (2-2, -24) Lakers (2-2, -12) Kings (0-4, -49)

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