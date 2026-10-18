The Oldest Active NBA Players in 2026–27: Who’s Officially Reached Unc Status?

No matter an NBA team’s context, each one needs a solid veteran. More than one? Even better.

Players who have been around the league and know what it takes to win. Vets always help in the locker room, setting an example for young players by showcasing what it takes to be great and sharing all the secrets collected over many years navigating the league. Longevity isn’t easy, though.

LeBron James is the anomaly as he prepares for his record 24th NBA season. James, 41, made a monumental decision to join the 76ers and chase a championship alongside a star-studded core of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid.

In the latter portion of James’s career, The King has proved to be Father Time’s toughest opponent. Sure, aging issues like sciatica has presented itself over the past year. When healthy, though, he remains a high-level NBA player who can do whatever his team needs—both on the court and as an incredible mentor for his teammates.

The players who join James as the most seasoned NBA’ers have seen similar success, even if at a different level compared to one of the greatest players to ever take the court. However, to maintain production close to your 40th birthday takes skill. Plenty of NBA cornerstones over the past decade will join James in the fight against the clock over the upcoming season.

The oldest active NBA players in the 2026–27 season

It’s no secret that James is the NBA’s oldest active player. He turned 41 last season, which ended up as his final year with the Lakers. Although the start of his 23rd season was delayed as he dealt with sciatica, he dragged Los Angeles to the second round of the playoffs as Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves dealt with injuries. Not too shabby for the oldest player in the league!

As James mulled his next destination over the summer, the Warriors seemed like a real possibility . If he went that route, well, Golden State wouldn’t have gotten any younger. The Warriors have four players above 35 on the roster: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Al Horford. Horford is the second oldest active NBA player to James and the only other one to hit 40. Mike Conley, the third oldest, won’t celebrate his 40th birthday until late next offseason.

Here’s a look at each active NBA player who currently is or will be at least 35 years old in the 2026–27 season:

Player Team Age LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers 41 years, 291 days Al Horford Golden State Warriors 40 years, 136 days Mike Conley Boston Celtics 39 years, six days Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 38 years, 217 days Brook Lopez Los Angeles Clippers 38 years, 199 days DeAndre Jordan New Orleans Pelicans 38 years, 88 days Kevin Durant Houston Rockets 38 years, 18 days DeMar DeRozan Denver Nuggets 37 years, 71 days James Harden Cleveland Cavaliers 37 years, 52 days Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors 37 years, 33 days Klay Thompson Miami Heat 36 years, 251 days Draymond Green Golden State Warriors 36 years, 227 days Paul George Boston Celtics 36 years, 168 days Jrue Holiday Portland Trail Blazers 36 years, 127 days Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers 36 years, 94 days Nikola Vučević Orlando Magic 35 years, 358 days Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors 35 years, 110 days Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks 35 years, 89 days Khris Middleton Washington Wizards 35 years, 66 days CJ McCollum Atlanta Hawks 35 years, 28 days Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami Heat 34 years, 215 days Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 34 years, 208 days T.J. McConnell Indiana Pacers 34 years, 206 days Harrison Barnes San Antonio Spurs 34 years, 140 days Jordan Clarkson New York Knicks 34 years, 132 days Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 34 years, 113 days

How much longer would LeBron James have to play to become the oldest NBA player ever?

LeBron James will turn 42 this season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James is currently the eighth oldest player to ever play in an NBA game. This season, he’ll pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who played his last NBA game when he was 42 years and 58 days old. James still has a long way to go if he wants to reach the top of the list, though.

Nat Hickey holds the honor of the oldest NBA player to take the court and he logged two games in his whole career. He was the coach of the Providence Steamrollers of the BAA (the precursor league to the NBA). He was placed on the active playing list and checked himself into a game against the New York Knicks two days shy of his 46th birthday. He scored two points the night before (which came on free throws), for his only points included on NBA record books. A far cry from LeBron, the greatest scorer ever. But, hey, Hickey has this record on The King.

More recently, Kevin Willis played his final game in 2007 at age 44. James turns 42 on December 30 and if he picks up his $4.1 million player option with the Sixers next season, he’d still be active through his 43rd birthday.

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