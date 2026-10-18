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The Oldest Active NBA Players in 2026–27: Who’s Officially Reached Unc Status?

LeBron James is Father Time’s toughest opponent. Some other NBA’ers are putting up noble battles, too.
Blake Silverman|
LeBron James is the NBA’s oldest active player
LeBron James is the NBA’s oldest active player | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Philadelphia 76ersGolden State Warriors

No matter an NBA team’s context, each one needs a solid veteran. More than one? Even better.

Players who have been around the league and know what it takes to win. Vets always help in the locker room, setting an example for young players by showcasing what it takes to be great and sharing all the secrets collected over many years navigating the league. Longevity isn’t easy, though.

LeBron James is the anomaly as he prepares for his record 24th NBA season. James, 41, made a monumental decision to join the 76ers and chase a championship alongside a star-studded core of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid.

In the latter portion of James’s career, The King has proved to be Father Time’s toughest opponent. Sure, aging issues like sciatica has presented itself over the past year. When healthy, though, he remains a high-level NBA player who can do whatever his team needs—both on the court and as an incredible mentor for his teammates.

The players who join James as the most seasoned NBA’ers have seen similar success, even if at a different level compared to one of the greatest players to ever take the court. However, to maintain production close to your 40th birthday takes skill. Plenty of NBA cornerstones over the past decade will join James in the fight against the clock over the upcoming season.

The oldest active NBA players in the 2026–27 season

It’s no secret that James is the NBA’s oldest active player. He turned 41 last season, which ended up as his final year with the Lakers. Although the start of his 23rd season was delayed as he dealt with sciatica, he dragged Los Angeles to the second round of the playoffs as Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves dealt with injuries. Not too shabby for the oldest player in the league!

As James mulled his next destination over the summer, the Warriors seemed like a real possibility. If he went that route, well, Golden State wouldn’t have gotten any younger. The Warriors have four players above 35 on the roster: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Al Horford. Horford is the second oldest active NBA player to James and the only other one to hit 40. Mike Conley, the third oldest, won’t celebrate his 40th birthday until late next offseason.

Here’s a look at each active NBA player who currently is or will be at least 35 years old in the 2026–27 season:

Player

Team

Age

LeBron James

Philadelphia 76ers

41 years, 291 days

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors

40 years, 136 days

Mike Conley

Boston Celtics

39 years, six days

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

38 years, 217 days

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers

38 years, 199 days

DeAndre Jordan

New Orleans Pelicans

38 years, 88 days

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets

38 years, 18 days

DeMar DeRozan

Denver Nuggets

37 years, 71 days

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers

37 years, 52 days

Jimmy Butler

Golden State Warriors

37 years, 33 days

Klay Thompson

Miami Heat

36 years, 251 days

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors

36 years, 227 days

Paul George

Boston Celtics

36 years, 168 days

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers

36 years, 127 days

Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers

36 years, 94 days

Nikola Vučević

Orlando Magic

35 years, 358 days

Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors

35 years, 110 days

Dwight Powell

Dallas Mavericks

35 years, 89 days

Khris Middleton

Washington Wizards

35 years, 66 days

CJ McCollum

Atlanta Hawks

35 years, 28 days

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Miami Heat

34 years, 215 days

Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks

34 years, 208 days

T.J. McConnell

Indiana Pacers

34 years, 206 days

Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs

34 years, 140 days

Jordan Clarkson

New York Knicks

34 years, 132 days

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves

34 years, 113 days

How much longer would LeBron James have to play to become the oldest NBA player ever?

LeBron James
LeBron James will turn 42 this season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James is currently the eighth oldest player to ever play in an NBA game. This season, he’ll pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who played his last NBA game when he was 42 years and 58 days old. James still has a long way to go if he wants to reach the top of the list, though.

Nat Hickey holds the honor of the oldest NBA player to take the court and he logged two games in his whole career. He was the coach of the Providence Steamrollers of the BAA (the precursor league to the NBA). He was placed on the active playing list and checked himself into a game against the New York Knicks two days shy of his 46th birthday. He scored two points the night before (which came on free throws), for his only points included on NBA record books. A far cry from LeBron, the greatest scorer ever. But, hey, Hickey has this record on The King.

More recently, Kevin Willis played his final game in 2007 at age 44. James turns 42 on December 30 and if he picks up his $4.1 million player option with the Sixers next season, he’d still be active through his 43rd birthday.

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Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a writer at Sports Illustrated, primarily covering the NBA and WNBA. Before joining SI in November 2024 as a breaking/trending news writer, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation and A10Talk. He’s an alum of both Michigan State and St. Bonaventure University, receiving a master’s degree from the Bonnies’ sports journalism program. Outside of work, he’s a husband, father, yogi and fairly mediocre tennis player who’s open to any tips on how to play defense in EA Sports College Football.

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