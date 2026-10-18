The Oldest Active NBA Players in 2026–27: Who’s Officially Reached Unc Status?
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No matter an NBA team’s context, each one needs a solid veteran. More than one? Even better.
Players who have been around the league and know what it takes to win. Vets always help in the locker room, setting an example for young players by showcasing what it takes to be great and sharing all the secrets collected over many years navigating the league. Longevity isn’t easy, though.
LeBron James is the anomaly as he prepares for his record 24th NBA season. James, 41, made a monumental decision to join the 76ers and chase a championship alongside a star-studded core of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid.
In the latter portion of James’s career, The King has proved to be Father Time’s toughest opponent. Sure, aging issues like sciatica has presented itself over the past year. When healthy, though, he remains a high-level NBA player who can do whatever his team needs—both on the court and as an incredible mentor for his teammates.
The players who join James as the most seasoned NBA’ers have seen similar success, even if at a different level compared to one of the greatest players to ever take the court. However, to maintain production close to your 40th birthday takes skill. Plenty of NBA cornerstones over the past decade will join James in the fight against the clock over the upcoming season.
The oldest active NBA players in the 2026–27 season
It’s no secret that James is the NBA’s oldest active player. He turned 41 last season, which ended up as his final year with the Lakers. Although the start of his 23rd season was delayed as he dealt with sciatica, he dragged Los Angeles to the second round of the playoffs as Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves dealt with injuries. Not too shabby for the oldest player in the league!
As James mulled his next destination over the summer, the Warriors seemed like a real possibility. If he went that route, well, Golden State wouldn’t have gotten any younger. The Warriors have four players above 35 on the roster: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Al Horford. Horford is the second oldest active NBA player to James and the only other one to hit 40. Mike Conley, the third oldest, won’t celebrate his 40th birthday until late next offseason.
Here’s a look at each active NBA player who currently is or will be at least 35 years old in the 2026–27 season:
Player
Team
Age
LeBron James
Philadelphia 76ers
41 years, 291 days
Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
40 years, 136 days
Mike Conley
Boston Celtics
39 years, six days
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
38 years, 217 days
Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers
38 years, 199 days
DeAndre Jordan
New Orleans Pelicans
38 years, 88 days
Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
38 years, 18 days
DeMar DeRozan
Denver Nuggets
37 years, 71 days
James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
37 years, 52 days
Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
37 years, 33 days
Klay Thompson
Miami Heat
36 years, 251 days
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
36 years, 227 days
Paul George
Boston Celtics
36 years, 168 days
Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
36 years, 127 days
Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers
36 years, 94 days
Nikola Vučević
Orlando Magic
35 years, 358 days
Kawhi Leonard
Toronto Raptors
35 years, 110 days
Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
35 years, 89 days
Khris Middleton
Washington Wizards
35 years, 66 days
CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
35 years, 28 days
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Miami Heat
34 years, 215 days
Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
34 years, 208 days
T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
34 years, 206 days
Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
34 years, 140 days
Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks
34 years, 132 days
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
34 years, 113 days
How much longer would LeBron James have to play to become the oldest NBA player ever?
James is currently the eighth oldest player to ever play in an NBA game. This season, he’ll pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who played his last NBA game when he was 42 years and 58 days old. James still has a long way to go if he wants to reach the top of the list, though.
Nat Hickey holds the honor of the oldest NBA player to take the court and he logged two games in his whole career. He was the coach of the Providence Steamrollers of the BAA (the precursor league to the NBA). He was placed on the active playing list and checked himself into a game against the New York Knicks two days shy of his 46th birthday. He scored two points the night before (which came on free throws), for his only points included on NBA record books. A far cry from LeBron, the greatest scorer ever. But, hey, Hickey has this record on The King.
More recently, Kevin Willis played his final game in 2007 at age 44. James turns 42 on December 30 and if he picks up his $4.1 million player option with the Sixers next season, he’d still be active through his 43rd birthday.
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Blake Silverman is a writer at Sports Illustrated, primarily covering the NBA and WNBA. Before joining SI in November 2024 as a breaking/trending news writer, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation and A10Talk. He’s an alum of both Michigan State and St. Bonaventure University, receiving a master’s degree from the Bonnies’ sports journalism program. Outside of work, he’s a husband, father, yogi and fairly mediocre tennis player who’s open to any tips on how to play defense in EA Sports College Football.Follow blakesilverman