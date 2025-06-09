Pacers Had a Cool Offer to Help Fans Turn Jerseys Into NBA Finals Keepsakes
Indiana Pacers fans have had themselves quite a postseason.
Entering the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, the team’s run to the NBA Finals, where they are currently tied 1–1 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has been nothing short of electric.
While the Finals started out in Oklahoma City, Pacers fans who couldn’t make the trek to the away games filled Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to be with fellow supporters and watch the first two games on the big screen.
During those game days, some fans were also able to take advantage of a unique opportunity—upgrading their current Pacers jersey into one featuring the league’s NBA Finals patch.
The Pacers had a stand set up at the stadium where fans could pay $20 to add the Finals patch to jerseys then and there, with an impressively quick turnaround time. Reporter Eric Graves shared video of the process over social media.
While it’s certainly good business for the Pacers to turn a patch that must have cost less than $2 to produce into a $20 sale, it’s also a pretty good deal for Pacers fans who want to commemorate this year’s impressive run without buying a brand new jersey for $100 or more.
Game 3 of the NBA Finals will bring the series to Indianapolis for the first time, with the Pacers hosting the Thunder on Wednesday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET.