Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA take down France for a gold medal
On Saturday, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA took on France in the gold medal game for the Men's Basketball competition at the 2024 Olympics.
Haliburton and company survived a dramatic game versus Serbia on Thursday to reach this point, and France took down Germany the same day. It was a rematch of the gold medal game at the 2020 Olympics, though this time around France was the host nation. Haliburton had played in three of the United States' five outings in the Olympics entering Saturday.
LeBron James kicked off the scoring for Team USA with an emphatic dunk, and young phenom Victor Wembanyama answered with a three for France. It was 5-5 after 90 seconds with the star players doing their thing — the early indications suggested this would be a terrific game.
It was a fast-paced duel in the first few minutes. Possessions were short, and the open floor was getting a lot of use. Both teams were capitalizing, and that led to a back and forth game in the first five minutes. It was 12-11 in favor of the red, white, and blue at the time.
Team USA had a strong run of defense around that time, so while their offense sputtered, they stayed ahead for the next three minutes. Both teams were missing shots with their benches on the floor. France took a timeout down 17-13 with 1:59 left in the first quarter.
A three-point shot from Anthony Edwards — his second of the game — had the United States ahead 20-15 after one period. Wembanyama and Devin Booker each had seven points to lead their respective teams to that point.
WIth 8:39 to go in the second quarter, Team USA took a seven-point lead. But France answered with an 8-0 run in less than 90 seconds to take a 25-24 lead, and that forced a timeout. It was a remarkable game filled with passion.
The United States responded from their down stretch with a few highlight plays and took a 34-29 lead just a few minutes later. Booker was playing great basketball, as was James. The USA starting five was tremendous.
That group kept France away despite a highlight dunk from Guerschon Yabusele on James, which cut the lead down to four. It was still a tight battle — Team USA had the on-court momentum, but France had the crowd behind them.
The United States expanded their lead to ten late in the half, but France was able to answer and trailed 49-41 at halftime. Haliburton had not played yet. Booker and Wembanyama had 13 points while Yabusele had 15.
To kick off the second half, Team USA grew their edge again. It reached 13 in just a few moments — their talent was overwhelming for much of the outing. They were able to keep a double-digit advantage for the first few minutes of the third quarter.
A terrific stretch from Wembanyama and France cut the lead to nine, and the San Antonio Spurs star had 20 points at the time. It was 65-56 on the scoreboard — and after a timeout, France hit a three to cut their deficit to six. It was a major stretch that only ended when James hit a triple.
The French flurry continued down the stretch of the third quarter, and it was a six-point game after three periods. Team USA was ahead 72-66 and needed one more strong 10-minute stretch to take home a gold medal.
The fourth quarter began with a small burst from Team USA to get their lead up to nine again, but their edge was flimsy. France had a plan that was working — the United States needed to get back to their brand of basketball, particularly on defense.
With seven minutes to go, Jrue Holiday buried a triple that gave Team USA an 11-point lead. It was a huge shot, and one that felt like it completely changed the game. It broke up the momentum France had built.
But the hosts never went away. They slowly chipped at the United States' advantage and were down six with just under four minutes to go. Yabusele drew a foul just a few moments later and was heading to the foul line. He knocked one down, and it was 82-77 with 3:30 remaining.
Wembanyama hit a two-point look on France's next trip, but former NBA MVP Steph Curry answered with a three. Team USA needed it, and they were up eight after some free throws with 2:22 left on the clock.
Curry continued to rain in threes, and that effectively put the game away. He buried one with 78 seconds left to give Team USA a nine-point edge, which meant France had to play perfectly to win. Wembanyama started that requirement by hitting a three with 54.4 seconds to go.
But Curry hit another three, and it was the dagger. His final stretch was unbelievable, and it led to a victory. Team USA held on to win 98-87 for their fourth-straight gold medal.
Haliburton did not play, but he still won a gold medal. It's his first, but maybe not his last. Team USA is done for the summer.
