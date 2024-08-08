Steph Curry, LeBron James carry Team USA past Serbia; Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton one game from gold medal
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA took on Serbia in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics on Thursday. It was the third time that the two international squads had met this summer — Team USA won during the USA Basketball Showcase and again during the Olympics Group Stage.
This game had the highest stakes by far. The winner would move on to the gold medal game where they would face the hosts in France. The loser would play Germany for a bronze medal.
Serbia was hot early. They were drilling threes and moving the ball well as they made their first four shots. It was 10-6 at the time, with Steph Curry being the only player to knock in a field goal for Team USA.
Curry hit another three on the next possession to keep the game close — his start was electric. Serbia answered with a three, but Curry hit two more, getting him up to 14 points in under four minutes. The United States were ahead 15-13 at the time.
But Serbia rolled back ahead as Bogdan Bogdanovic had an excellent start. The Atlanta Hawks guard has been terrific throughout the tournament and was giving Team USA trouble early. After seven minutes, Serbia led by six.
Serbia's brilliance continued for the rest of the first quarter, and they were ahead by eight after the opening 10 minutes of play. The Serbian side was hitting jumpers and was in more of a rhythm on both ends.
Nothing changed early in the second frame. MVP Nikola Jokic was making tremendous passes, and Bogdanovic as well as Aleksa Avramovic were scoring well. Team USA was accurate from deep, but they were struggling on defense and on the glass. They fell behind 39-25 in the first portion of the second period.
Their deficit climbed as high as 17, but a 7-0 run from the red, white, and blue slashed that to 10 quickly. That burst was needed for Team USA's confidence, though they weren't able to cut the lead to single digits for several minutes.
LeBron James was playing with more force and life late in the half. That turned the fortunes slightly toward the red, white, and blue. But Avramovic continued to be hot, and Serbia kept Team USA away.
At halftime, Serbia led 54-43. They were fantastic in the first half. Despite 20 points from Curry, 27 combined from Avramovic and Bogdanovic had Serbia on top. It was tough for Team USA to come back with their opponents shooting 10/19 from deep. Haliburton did not play in the first half.
Team USA hit a three to kick off the second half, and that cut the lead to eight. It was finally a single-digit game again for the United States, but they had to capitalize on a momentum swing. Serbia's outside shooting made it challenging.
A few minutes later, Team USA still trailed by nine after another Curry three-point shot. It was hard to imagine how lopsided the scoring margin would have been at that point without Curry and his terrific offensive night. A few possessions later, Jrue Holiday hit an outside shot that trimmed the Serbian edge to six.
With about 2.5 minutes to go in the third period, both teams brought in some reserves. Jokic was off the floor, which made the upcoming stretch pivotal for the favorites. Anthony Davis was the first to score for the red, white, and blue during the stretch.
Jokic was back in quickly, and Serbia had their lead over 10 points again with 1:00 to go in the third frame. A four-point play moments later had Serbia up 15. Serbia was in the driver's seat late and was just over 10 minutes away from a major upset.
The final quarter started with two quick buckets for the United States, and that made it a single-digit game. The starting lineup was back on the floor, and both James and Curry were playing aggressive basketball.
A three-point shot from Devin Booker with 7:17 to go cut the USA deficit to just five at 78-73. After floundering for much of the action, Team USA had some life. But they had to keep their foot on the gas. Serbia had never gone away easily.
Joel Embiid hit a shot and was fouled with exactly five minutes remaining, and after the free throw it was 84-80. Crunch time was going to be tense, but the United States had all the momentum. Defense was going to define the final minutes.
A few possessions later, Team USA tied the game at 84. They were controlling the fourth quarter and up 21-8 in the frame at the time. A 7-0 run allowed them to tie the game. Finally, the red, white, and blue were getting stops.
Not long after, Curry hit a three to give Team USA an 87-86 lead, and James followed it up with another bucket. Suddenly, the United States had a five-point edge in the final two minutes. They just needed to close.
Bogdanovic, as he had done all night, answered with an and-one floater to keep things close. Durant and Jokic traded epic baskets, meaning free throws would decide things. Curry drew a foul with 8.2 seconds remaining and Team USA up by two.
He made two free throws, and Team USA survived 95-91. Curry (36 points) and James (16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) were sensational in the win. France and the United States will battle for a gold medal on Saturday.
Haliburton didn't play for the second time of the Olympics. He has been the last player off the bench often, and this game was too close for him to get an opportunity. Still, he is one game away from a gold medal.
