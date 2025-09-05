2 Insiders Confident Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Has Path to Hall of Fame
The Indiana Pacers feel as though they would have won the NBA championship a year ago had Tyrese Haliburton not gotten hurt just seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Had he been able to play the entire game, they believe they would have walked out of Oklahoma City with the title. They fell two quarters short after Haliburton tore his Achilles.
Haliburton showed that he is a superstar in the league. In fact, two insiders believe he has a shot to make the Hall of Fame when his career comes to a close.
Two insiders believe Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton could make the Hall of Fame
Zach Kram of ESPN is giving Haliburton a chance, but we won't know for several more years if his resume is going to reach that level.
"In analyzing the young players on possible Hall of Fame paths, we decided to take a 'the more, the merrier' approach. It's easier to imagine players from this group making the leap to Hall worthiness than for better, more established players who are farther into their careers yet still not at that elite level," Kram writes.
Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic is more bullish on Haliburton's Hall of Fame possibility.
"No one has had his Hall of Fame case improve over the last two years than Haliburton. In the summer of 2023, when this series last ran, Haliburton was coming off of his first All-Star appearance but there was no indication yet he might have a home at Springfield," Vorkunov writes. "Since then, he has made two All-NBA teams (Third Team), become an assists champ, won an Olympic gold medal (though he barely played) and made it to the Finals."
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has already put together a very good resume
As Vorkunov notes, Haliburton's resume is already very strong, especially when you consider who is already in the Hall of Fame.
"Only six non-active players have made an All-NBA team and the finals in the same season and not eventually made it into the Hall of Fame (Shawn Kemp, Anfernee Hardaway, Phil Chenier, Jack George, Larry Foust, and Paul Seymour)," Vorkunov notes.
As long as Haliburton is able to return to full health, he should be ready to lead the Pacers to deep playoff runs every year he's in a Pacers uniform.
