2025 NBA Mock Draft Has Pacers Landing Athletic Sharpshooting Wing
The Indiana Pacers are a team that thinks they can win immediately. They made the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago in what was a surprise run. Had Tyrese Haliburton not gotten hurt in Game 3 of that series, perhaps some things would have been different.
One of the issues that plague the Pacers is a lack of shooting from the wing position off the bench. Aaron Nesmith has been out for the last two months with an ankle sprain, so that has thrust Bennedict Mathurin into the starting lineup. Because of that, they don't have great shooting from the wing spot coming off the bench.
Indiana was hoping that Jarace Walker would become a little more consistent with his shooting now that he's getting regular minutes. While it has improved lately, they need to see it consistently happen over the course of 15 or more games. Walker's recent performances have helped bump up those numbers.
A team can always use more shooting that's the reasoning behind the Pacers taking a sharpshooting wing in Bleacher Report's most recent Mock Draft. They have the Pacers taking Liam McNeely out of UConn. McNeely might not be the most athletic player available, but he has a lightning-quick release.
McNeely is also 6'7, so he would give them more length at that spot. Everyone knows the Indiana Pacers struggle on the defensive end of the court, so his length could help them on the perimeter. He cuts well, and scouts also value his passing. Both of those things are something the Pacers crave.
Indiana needs as many shooters as they can possibly get. They are struggling more this season than they thought they would. Part of the reason for that has been Nesmith's absence. They miss his defense and shooting. McNeely would be someone who could help elevate the bench in the event of another injury to the wing spot next year.
McNeely comes from a program with a tradition of winning, as they have won the last two national championships. McNeely is a freshman, so he wasn't a part of those teams. Still, he has teammates who won titles and Dan Hurley is still the head coach.
The Pacers are hoping to be able to string together more wins so they will pick later in the draft. Once Nesmith is healthy, they think they can be dangerous once again.
