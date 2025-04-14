'A Revelation,' Surprising Guard Pilots Pacers to 50 Win Season
The Indiana Pacers finished off their regular season with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite the team not playing many of their core group. With the No. 4 seed locked up in the playoff picture, Indiana elected to get some rest in before the postseason begins.
More news: Former Star Ranks Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Over NBA Great
However, it was still a strong showing from the Pacers as they took down an undermanned Cavaliers team. Within the game, guard Quenton Jackson stole the show.
In 40 minutes of game action, the two-way guard dropped 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, and four steals. With his contributions, the Pacers were able to claim their 50th win of the season, the first time that the franchise has reached this mark in a decade.
After the game, Pacers' head coach had some high praise for his players. But he especially shouted out Jackson, calling him a revelation for the squad.
"Quenton Jackson has been a revelation for our organization," Carlisle said. "His upbeat vibe. His spirit. He played 39 minutes today and he's plus-22. He made some mistakes early in the game, but he's a guy that just keeps going and keeps playing. He's had a lot of amazing challenges and his life. This is just who he is."
Being a two-way player, Jackson isn't eligible to play in the postseason for the Pacers. But his performance and energy could give him an inside track to a possible rotation spot for next season.
Carlisle seems to be a fan of his, which is always a good thing. It remains to be seen what will happen with Jackson, but his teammates seem to enjoy having him around.
"It started with individual defense," Furphy said. "It started with Q's intensity defensively. He gave us a spark. He had a few really big stops down the stretch. I thought that gave everyone else a lot of energy just with how he approached it and just being able to defend and rebound. That's what it came down to."
If Jackson can keep working this offseason, it could massively benefit him for next season. While he won't have a chance to help this team go for a title, he at least contributed to the 50-win season.
More Pacers news:
Pacers Rick Carlisle Brutally Honest About Facing Bucks in First-Round Rematch
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.