Former Star Ranks Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Over NBA Great
The Indiana Pacers will enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference after a very successful regular season run. However, it wasn't always easy for Indiana, and they had some bumps along the way.
More news: Pacers vs Bucks First Round Playoff Series Start Date Revealed
One of those was from star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had to overcome some serious early season struggles. But the guard figured things out, and now has Indiana ready to go for the postseason.
Haliburton is one of the better passers in the game today, and it has helped his game stand out well. It's caught so much attention that he has now been ranked over an NBA great in terms of passing ability.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas ranked Haliburton as a better passer than Chris Paul. Arenas said that Paul isn't a top-ten passer, sparking some debate from NBA fans.
Chris Paul is a great point guard. You can say he's top five point guards ever, but you know, when you're talking about best passers ever, he wouldn't be in the top ten. That's a talent but that's what made Magic a great point guard. When it comes to passing, I'll have Hali up there, I will have him higher than Chris Paul on that."
Haliburton is a great player and a great passer, but there aren't too many who would rank him ahead of Paul. Paul is known as the Point God, known for his unique passing abilities.
However, this is a high honor for Haliburton, and shows that he is doing something right on the floor. The Pacers guard is among the better passers in the game today, so his skill set is being noticed by those who came before him.
More news: Rick Carlisle Uses Surprising Word to Describe Pacers Regular Season
This season, Haliburton averaged 9.2 assists per game. Last year, he averaged 10.9, showing a small dip in his statistics this season.
But all in all, Haliburton is great in his own right, and will have a chance to prove it in the postseason.
More Pacers news:
Biggest Storylines For Pacers in Upcoming Playoff Series vs Bucks
Pacers Failure to Address Specific Need Could Cost Them Finals Win
Pacers Have Surprising Disadvantage Entering Postseason
Pacers Rick Carlisle Brutally Honest About Facing Bucks in First-Round Rematch
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.