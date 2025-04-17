Adam Silver to Attend Pacers vs Bucks Game 1 As Ratings Soar
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks to open the postseason this year, giving fans a rematch from last season. The Pacers took down the Bucks last season in six games, and will be looking to do more of the same.
Game 1 will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, and Indiana will have a special guest in attendance. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will be in Indiana for the game as the postseason gets going with this matchup.
Silver attending this game is interesting, but it shows the draw that this series has. NBA fans have loved the rivalry between the Pacers and Bucks of late, giving the league some extra firepower.
Milwaukee took three of four games from the Pacers this season, so Indiana will be looking to get them back in the playoffs. Fans should be in for a good series between two of the more interesting teams across the NBA landscape.
Additionally, Silver announced that NBA ratings have been soaring during the second half of the season.
“I think you saw tremendous competition around the league…healthy stars, a trade that attracted a lot of attention. A bunch of things happened in the league and that generated a lot of interest.”
With the league doing well in the second half of the season, the postseason should generate a ton of interest. There are multiple teams that are being seen as title contenders, with the Pacers being viewed as a sneaky one to watch.
Milwaukee won't be a walk in the park for the Pacers, despite the clear advantages that they have entering the series. The Bucks are likely to be without star guard Damian Lillard, giving Indiana a massive advantage in terms of star power.
But this Bucks team has fought down the stretch, and enter the postseason firing on all cylinders. Indiana will need to be careful to not overlook the Bucks if they want to advance to the second round of the playoffs this season.
