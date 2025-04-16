Pacers G League Team Changes Name After Move to a New City
The Indiana Pacers had to use a lot of G League players early this season. With the barrage of injuries they had to endure, they simply needed bodies on the roster because of how many guys they were missing.
Instead of having guys like Johnny Furphy, Quenton Jackson, and Enrique Freeman developing in the G League, they had to play NBA minutes. They should have been up in Fort Wayne learning how to play professional basketball.
Having their G League team located in the same state has been a massive advantage for the Pacers. It has allowed easy movement between players.
Read more: Best Moments From Pacers vs Bucks Rivalry Ahead of Playoff Rematch
Now, the team will be even closer. Indiana had announced that the Mad Ants were moving to Noblesville starting in the 2025 season and they were building a new arena for them.
Not only is there a new arena for the team in a new city, but they now have a new name. They are no longer the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. They are now the Noblesville Boom.
The name was picked based on legendary commentator and former coach Slick Leonard's signature 3-point call. After every three the Pacers would hit, he would exclaim "Boom baby!".
That phrase is now evoked in the new G League team name. Fans had just assumed that they were going to keep the Mad Ants nickname when they moved closer to Indy.
Noblesville is just a half-hour away from Indianapolis. That will make it even easier for players to move from the Boom to the Pacers.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Myles Turner Makes NBA History With Special Season
The Mad Ants had a long history in Fort Wayne, and it is disappointing for that community to lose the Mad Ants. It was something unique for people in that city to do something in a place where there isn't a ton to do.
Indiana will now just have to send a car a short distance in order to pick up or send away players in the next few seasons. The Pacers are embracing this new era for their G League team and hoping it will be great.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reveals Honest Feelings on 'Special' Playoff Journey
NBA Officially Reveals Full Schedule For Pacers Playoff Series vs Bucks
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.