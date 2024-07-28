Andrew Nembhard helps Team Canada take down Greece to open Olympic play
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and the Canadian Olympic Men's Basketball Team took down Greece on Saturday to kick off Group Stage play.
The game was at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in the Lille area. Canada and Greece are in Group A along with Australia and Spain, and they were both looking to kick off the tough group with a victory. Australia beat Spain earlier on Saturday.
Early in the action, the Canadians were led by excellent play from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He was rolling in the first quarter, and the North American club took a 19-7 lead across the first few minutes. After an impressive basket from Gilgeous-Alexander later in the first period, Nembhard popped off the bench in excitement.
That 12-point edge remained as RJ Barrett threw down an impressive dunk to extend the lead to 24-12. Greece caught up with their three-point shooting, though, and was down just 24-17 as Nembhard checked in for his Olympic debut.
The Pacers guard, who signed a contract extension earlier this week, didn't produce any stats in the first frame. Greece kept shooting well to close the period, and the score was 26-22 when the buzzer sounded after the first 10 minutes.
Nembhard's first stat was, unfortunately, a turnover. The Greek side kept cutting into the lead, and Indiana's starting two guard exited the action with his group ahead 30-25.
Gilgeous-Alexander entered the game again at the time, and he quickly flipped the momentum back into his team's favor. His scoring was impressive, and Canada went up by 10 again. But former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo started to dominate the game, and that pulled Greece closer on the scoreboard.
At halftime, Antetokounmpo had 16 points. Barrett had 13 while Gilgeous-Alexander had 12. Canada was ahead 48-38 at the time. Nembhard had two turnovers at the break.
The Canadians expanded their lead to 16 earlier in the third quarter. Their starting five was terrific and was giving the Greeks fits. They were clicking and showing why the Canadians are considered a potential medalist.
Behind terrific play from Antetokounmpo, though, Greece cut the lead to nine, then seven soon after. They weren't going away despite having a talent deficit. Nembhard re-entered the game later in the quarter to help the Canadian squad stabilize.
He continued to struggle with turnovers, giving up to four by the end of the third quarter. But he had some productive plays, too. The Pacers guard drilled his first shot — a jumper over Nick Calathes — and had a rebound around the same time.
Greece cut the lead to six, but after three periods, Canada was ahead 68-60. Antetokounmpo had 25 points and Barrett had 19 — Nembhard was up to two points and one rebound.
Greece cut the deficit to 72-66 early in the fourth quarter, and Nembhard checked out at the time. There was just over 7.5 minutes to go in the game, and the Pacers guard played an important role in the late third and early fourth quarters.
Canada watched their lead drop to four, and then both teams struggled to score for a few minutes. Lu Dort ended the drought with a huge three for the Canadians, and they were up seven with about five minutes to go.
Soon after, Canada extended their lead to 10, and that proved to be enough. Despite a late push from Greece, Canada held on to win 86-79.
Barrett finished with 23 points while Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 with seven assists. Antetokounmpo added 34 points. Nembhard's final stat line was two points, one rebound, one assist, and four turnovers.
Canada next plays on Tuesday against Australia.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and guard Andrew Nembhard agree to three-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton can pick up little things from NBA Stars with Team USA. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers to bring back forward James Johnson on a one-year deal. CLICK HERE.
- Five takeaways from 2024 summer league play for the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers