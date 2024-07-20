Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton can pick up little things from NBA Stars with Team USA
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton is about to participate in his first Olympics. He will be with Team USA for the 2024 Paris games, and the United States are the favorites in Men's Basketball.
Haliburton and the squad have already played in three exhibition games with a fourth later today. They took down Canada in the United States before toppling Australia and Serbia in Abu Dhabi. Indiana's All-NBA floor general has been leading second units, and he's knocked down shots late in two of the three wins.
"How can you not want to do this?" Haliburton said of the Team USA experience last month. "We watch our role models and guys we look up to represent USA Basketball. I wanted to be a part of that."
One of Haliburton's role models — more specifically, his favorite player growing up — is LeBron James. The NBA's all-time scoring leader is on Team USA with Haliburton for the summer, as are other NBA legends such as Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
With the exception of Derrick White, every player on the 2024 United States roster has multiple All-Star appearances. Four of them have an MVP trophy to their name, and seven of them have taken home an NBA Championship. The resumes are incredible.
For Haliburton, it's an opportunity to learn and observe. He can watch some of the best in the world refine their craft and show their habits, and Haliburton can take it in. Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan discussed that opportunity during a summer league broadcast earlier this week.
"I think it's a great opportunity for Tyrese to grow as a player. You're going to be around the best players in the league for the most part on that team every day," Buchanan shared while watching his summer squad fall to the Minnesota Timberwolves. "We told Tyrese, try to pick up something from every guy," he added, noting that everybody on the team does something that he can pick up on in various ways.
"Really embrace that opportunity for those guys," Buchanan finished, while adding that Andrew Nembhad can do the same things while playing for Team Canada. Nembhard had a strong game for the Canadian side on Friday against France.
Buchanan explained that those factors mean there is an organizational value for the Pacers when it comes to their players being involved in Olympic play. Haliburton and Nembhard could both come back better players ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
"How to draw fouls. And rebounding," Nembhard said of what he is working on this summer.
Team USA and Canada each play more exhibitions ahead of the Olympics. Opening ceremonies are next week.
- Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman says opportunity to develop was key in his free agency decision. CLICK HERE.
- Rim pressure and comfort help Johnny Furphy have best game yet in summer league for the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin close to being cleared for contact after shoulder injury. CLICK HERE.
- Obi Toppin couldn't imagine signing anywhere but with the Indiana Pacers in free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers