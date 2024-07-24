Source: Indiana Pacers to bring back forward James Johnson on a one-year deal
The Indiana Pacers and James Johnson have agreed to a one-year contract that will bring the veteran forward back to the blue and gold for the 2024-25 season, a league source confirmed to Pacers On SI. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the agreement.
It's a minimum salary deal, according to a league source. The contract is worth $3.3 million, though some of it will be reimbursed by the NBA since it's a minimum agreement. Indiana's cap hit will be just over $2 million for Johnson — which is crucial as it keeps the blue and gold below the luxury tax line.
Johnson has been with the Pacers for the last two seasons and has proven to be a vital piece, particularly as a veteran and locker room leader. Even without having a contract for the 2024-25 season yet, he attended the team's first summer league outing against the Brooklyn Nets and sat next to his teammates.
"To have me back to keep helping these young guys get better is the biggest payment of all," Johnson said of Indiana's continuous commitments to him last season in a one-on-one conversation.
The 37-year old forward has appeared in 27 games for the blue and gold across the last two seasons as well as one playoff game. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in those outings, including one start during the 2022-23 campaign.
Johnson's off-court contributions are more valuable than his on-court play. He has been lauded for his locker room presence and bench conversations, and all of that has been vital to the team. "He's a great person, great vet," Pacers wing Kendall Brown said of Johnson late in 2023. "He's going to bring a lot of energy and toughness to the team."
When the veteran four-man was with Rick Carlisle in Dallas earlier in the decade, he left an impression as a leader and veteran. That has made him a natural fit on Carlisle's teams in recent seasons. Now, he's back with the Pacers for a third go around. Indiana's roster is now full with 15 players.
