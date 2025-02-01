Andrew Nembhard Injury Status For Pacers vs Hawks
The Indiana Pacers are the hottest team in the NBA. They went 10-2 in the month of January and have surged up into a tie for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
There have been a lot of factors included in the Pacers' big streak of winning. They have been able to show a lot of resolve with some of the injuries they have had to overcome, as well.
Playing this well while also getting Aaron Nesmith back into the lineup has added a question about whether or not the Pacers will make a move at the trade deadline.
One of the reasons why they have been able to thrive in recent weeks is because of the play of Andrew Nembhard. Nembhard has become their best perimeter defender while Nesmith was out with his ankle sprain.
Nembhard has really blossomed as a key player next to Tyrese Haliburton. He gives them a secondary ball-handler to help get Haliburton in better spots for catch-and-shoot opportunities.
Nembhard missed the last game that the Pacers played against the Detroit Pistons with a sprained back. He is listed as questionable ahead of the matchup against the Hawks with the same injury.
The good news for the Pacers is that he did practice on Friday ahead of the game. He should have no rust when he's back on the court.
Other teams have made calls to see whether or not the Pacers would trade Nembhard. It would be surprising if they decided to trade him because they just re-signed him to a favorable deal in the offseason.
Health is the biggest factor for the Pacers moving forward this season. If they are able to keep their main guys healthy, they should be a factor in the playoffs.
They have the assets to make a big move at the trade deadline if they need to, as well. They have a number of assets that they can put into in order to make a trade for a wing if they want to.
