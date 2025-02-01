Pacers Rumors: Insider Reveals Steep Price it Would Take to Trade Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers consider themselves a contender to win an NBA Championship this season. After a run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they think they can make a leap this year.
After what they just did in the month of January, they think they can make that leap. They finished the month 10-2, which was the best record in the NBA.
Now, they are in a tie for fourth in the Eastern Conference. They are looking to make a push and could even make a win-now move at the trade deadline.
That hasn't stopped other teams from calling them with interest in Myles Turner, the longest-tenured player on their roster. He is highly coveted around the league because of his ability to make threes and block shots.
The Indiana Pacers are only considering trading Turner because he is a free agent at the end of the year. They don't want to lose him for nothing.
Of course, they are looking to re-sign him if they can. If they are able, they will bring him back to continue to be part of the team for years to come.
Still, the Pacers need to do their due diligence just in case. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the price for any team trying to trade for Turner is not going to be cheap.
The Pacers would only consider trading Turner if they can get a starting-caliber center back in return. That is what why a trade for Turner remains unlikely.
If the Pacers were to get a deal that would include a starting-caliber center, then they could make a deal to secure the future of that position. It's the only position on the team that they don't have locked down.
The likelihood that they trade Turner is still very low. With how well the team has been playing recently, they don't want to change up the roster very much.
They also still think they can re-sign Turner in the offseason. He is their top priority in the offseason.
Turner is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this year.
