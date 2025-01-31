Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Being Linked to West Powerhouse Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
Once Aaron Nesmith got hurt early in the season, the Indiana Pacers had to figure out what to do at the wing position. They knew early that the injury was severe, so someone had to step up in his absence.
Bennedict Mathurin was the guy who had to step in as the starter while he was out. He has played really great basketball the entire season.
All of Mathurin's numbers have gone up since last year because he has been starting most of the year. Despite starting, his shooting efficiency has gone up this year, too.
His play is part of the reason why the Pacers have the best record in the NBA in 2025. They are 10-2, and they look like a real contender.
Read More: Pacers Rumors: Bennedict Mathurin Being 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams Ahead of Deadline
Rumors have been swirling around that other teams are monitoring Mathurin's availability ahead of the trade deadline. Now that Nesmith is back, Mathurin could be available to other teams for the right price.
One specific team in the Western Conference has been linked to some interest in Mathruin. That team is the Golden State Warriors.
If the Warriors were to try to propose some sort of trade to the Pacers, it's unclear what they would offer. Anything short of Jonathan Kuminga would likely be a non-starter for them.
Mathurin is more valuable than almost everyone on their roster not named Stephen Curry, so any deal they would try to make would be tough. They might have to get a third team involved to get something done.
More Pacers: Pacers Insider Makes Compelling Case Why Myles Turner Should Be Traded
Indiana seems much more likely to include Nesmith in a trade than Mathurin because of Mathurin's offensive potential. He can go for 30 points on any given night, while Nesmith can't.
That's why any trade for Mathurin would have to include some pretty good compensation in return. Indiana probably isn't interested in draft compensation since they are trying to win now.
If Mathurin does get traded, it doesn't seem like the Warriors would be the team he would end up with. He is someone the Pacers love.
Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game this year.
More Indiana Pacers:
Pacers Trade Proposal Has Myles Turner Landing With Western Contender
Pacers News: Reggie Miller Lands Analyst Role With NBC
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.