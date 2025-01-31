Pistons Announcer Seems to Call Out Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They have a 10-2 record in the month of January, which is the best in the league.
Their most recent win was at home against the Pistons. It was their first game back in the United States after traveling to Paris to take on the Spurs for two games.
Indiana took down the Pistons 133-119, thanks to a great game from Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton had a great game, dropping 30 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
Haliburton was trying to have one last great game before the All-Star announcements were made. Unfortunately, he did not make the team.
While Haliburton was torching the Pistons, Detroit's TV announcer didn't take too kindly to what Haliburton was doing out there. In fact, he took a shot at the superstar.
Pistons' play-by-play announcer George Blaha had some interesting words about Haliburton during a very chippy game.
"Haliburton told (the official) to call the tech, and he did after he was told by Tyrese to call it (on Tim Hardaway Jr.)," Blaha said, following Tim Hardaway causing a tiny dustup late in the game. "Tyrese Haliburton never shuts up. Never."
In this game, Isaiah Stewart was ejected for a flagrant two foul on Thomas Bryant. He lost his mind after that and used a gun-shooting gesture towards the Pacers' bench before flipping them off. It was an action that got him suspended for a game.
Perhaps Blaha should have worried more about his own team's behavior. Haliburton was reacting to poor behavior from Hardaway in that instance, which was a theme throughout the night.
The Pistons kept causing things that forced the referees to call technical fouls. In all, there were six technicals given out. Haliburton was just worried about playing basketball out there.
"It's just hoop," Haliburton said. "After they played us here (on Nov. 29) and they beat us pretty bad, they were talking. We said, 'Hey, we're going to respond in Game 3.' We responded in Game 3. They didn't like that. They talked after Game 3, said they were gonna come here in Game 4 and they couldn't wait for it. We couldn't wait either. We beat them."
Haliburton has been averaging 18.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game this year.
