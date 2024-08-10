Andrew Nembhard's agent says Indiana Pacers have always valued him, believes extension is good for 'both sides'
In an interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, NBA agent Todd Ramasar discussed the relationship between his client, Andrew Nembhard, and the Indiana Pacers. Nembhard received a contract extension from the Pacers last month.
"The team has always valued Andrew as being one of their own and has always seen him as an integral part," Ramasar said. "That's what led to the extension being done now."
In total, it was a three-year extension agreement worth just under $59 million in total. When combined with a declined team option, it ties Nembhard to Indiana through the 2027-28 season — lining up his timeline with players like Aaron Nesmith, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and more.
Nembhard proved to be an excellent piece for the blue and gold last season and shined in the playoffs. He averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists per game in the postseason, including two excellent games in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. He has shown up on the biggest stage at every turn in his basketball life, something Ramasar pointed out to Medina.
"It's nothing new for Andrew to step up in those big moments. Anyone who has been following Andrew's career going back to Gonzaga, Andrew hit a big shot at my alma mater at UCLA that led them to the championship game," Ramasar said. "As a rookie, he hit a game-winning shot against the Lakers. He went into Golden State and had a big game there. He's always contributing to winning basketball."
Nembhard averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game last season. He battled injuries and faced many role changes early in the campaign, but once he settled in, he was rock solid. He just wrapped up Olympic play with Canada, where he showed his adaptability. Nembhard's agent shared that he believed the Olympics would make his client better.
An extension made too much sense for Indiana. They needed to keep the young guard around, and he is still getting better. Retaining him for starter-level money now, before multiple expected jumps in the salary cap, is a good bit of business for the Pacers.
"I think it's good for both sides. I think in a year or two that people are going to say it's a bargain for the Pacers and maybe even after next season. But it's security for Andrew, which you don't always see for a second-round pick," Ramasar said of the contract extension.
Ramasar also shared thoughts on Nembhard playing next to Haliburton and more details about his client learning from experience in the playoffs. The entire interview can be read here, and it includes many notes and thoughts about Siakam, too. He is also Ramasar's client.
