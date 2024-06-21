Andrew Nembhard had a terrific playoffs, and it should push him into strong third season with Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Nembhard stepped up in every way when the Indiana Pacers needed him. Whether the young guard needed to change roles, lead an offense, guard a star, or hit a clutch shot, he filled in. His second season was defined by these moments.
Early in the campaign, Nembhard was the Pacers' backup point guard behind Tyrese Hailburton. Then, around Christmas, he moved into a new role as the starting two guard. He went back to the bench for a few games after the Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam via trade, but he soon returned to the opening five. Very rarely throughout those changes did his effectiveness dip, yet his versatility shined.
In between those moments, the second-year guard had to fill in as the lead ball handler with Haliburton sidelined. The star guard missed 13 games this season and was limited in plenty more. In those outings, Indiana still went 7-6, and Nembhard scored over 10 points per game while dishing out over 5.5 assists. His solid numbers kept his team afloat.
Those moments are when Nembhard proved he can still run the show. Yet his fit next to Haliburton as a secondary playmaker, play finisher, and defender is what made him so valuable. Improving in both of those roles made Nembhard's value skyrocket.
That's why his playoff success, including two terrific games to end the postseason against the Boston Celtics, weren't surprising to anyone within the Pacers. "Nembhard has done this before. When Tyrese is out of the lineup, he understands that he just needs to carry more of a load," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said at the time. "You're seeing a young player that's tough minded, resourceful, and highly competitive that is fearless and that has embraced these challenges."
Nembhard often guarded opposing team's best ball handlers. He had the largest positive impact on Indiana's defense of any rotation player. He knocked down clutch shots during the regular season and playoffs. Nembhard did so many things well and showed that he is mature beyond his years.
For all those reasons, it's no surprise that Nembhard elevated his game in the postseason. He averaged nearly 15 points per game, upped his assists numbers, and shot the ball well from all over the court. Throughout every series, he looked like a seasoned vet.
"This experience in the playoffs was second-to-none," he said during his end-of-season exit interview. "There's a lot of little things we maybe wanted to do better, and I think we've learned how these games and what being in a series feels like."
The 24-year old believes that those experiences will help him going into next year. This time 12 months ago, Nembhard was preparing to play in Summer League. One year later, he's become a malleable starter and playoff force for the Pacers. It was an impressive and rapid ascent.
"It was a fun experience and a lot of things you can kind of reflect on and take in the next season for sure," he said.
That's what everyone is now left to wonder about — next season. The Gonzaga product keeps getting better and better and just shined on the biggest stage of his NBA career. He was reliable in so many roles. Yet it was just his second season.
Next year, he could be even stronger. Maybe the Pacers are more comfortable using the guard as a shooter, or in a point guard role more often. There are tons of possibilities, and it's impossible to say what Nembhard could be as soon as 2024-25. His stock is sky high after his incredible playoff run.
"These are the types of games you dream of playing when you're young. I had an amazing time playing in the playoffs," Nembhard said. He loved playing with his teammates and just hoped to help the team win every night. It showed as he defended Jalen Brunson and Damian Lillard in various ways. He knocked down clutch shots and guided an offense. The Pacers relied on him for important roles. He handled them all.
"It's enjoyable to play with these guys," Nembhard said. He now wants to take the next steps with the blue and gold and see a similar level of success.
"We've got to get better as a team next year, and I think learning from some of these experiences may help us to do better in this position next year," he said. It's hard to imagine what a better version of Andrew Nembhard looks like right now because of the season he just had. It could mean improvement in many different ways or bigger and more grand roles. Either way, it's impossible not to look into the future with the young guard after the season, and the playoffs, he just had. He will try to build off of it entering his third season.
