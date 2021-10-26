Publish date:
Another Dunk? Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk In The Bucks-Pacers Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a great game so far in the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers showdown on Monday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had several dunks in the first-half of the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday evening.
One of the dunks can be seen embedded below in a tweet from the Twitter account from the Bucks.
The Bucks won all three games against the Pacers last season.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are coming off of a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in Texas.
