Another Dunk? Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk In The Bucks-Pacers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo had several dunks in the first-half of the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday evening.

One of the dunks can be seen embedded below in a tweet from the Twitter account from the Bucks.

The Bucks won all three games against the Pacers last season.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are coming off of a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in Texas.

