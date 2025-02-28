All Pacers

Bam Adebayo Injury Status For Pacers vs Heat

Matt Levine

The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Miami Heat later today as they look to make it two wins in a row. However, the Pacers could be facing this Heat team without their star plater, center Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo has landed on the injury report ahead of the game and has been listed as questionable for the contest. The All-Star center is the centerpiece of what Miami does so if he has to miss this contest, it would change the entire game.

This article will be updated...

