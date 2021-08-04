Indiana Pacers Involved In Massive Five-Team Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Spencer Dinwiddie is headed from the Brooklyn Nets to the Washington Wizards in an expanded five-team trade that also includes the Los Angeles Lakers (getting Russell Westbrook), Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal for Dinwiddie is for three-years, $62 million (see Tweet below).

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers are involved in addition to the Nets, Spurs and Wizards.

The Wizards made a trade with the Lakers on draft night for a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, and then the Wizards traded a pick they got from the Lakers to the Pacers (who drafted Isaiah Jackson).

The Tweets from draft night can be seen below from Charania of The Athletic.

The full details of all of the moving parts can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Via FantasyLabs NBA:

Lakers- Russell Westbrook

Wizards- Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday and Isaiah Todd

Nets- 2nd-round pick, pick swap

Spurs- Chandler Hutchinson, 2nd-round pick

Pacers- Isaiah Jackson

