Indiana Pacers Involved In Massive Five-Team Trade

Blockbuster Five-Team Trade: Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers And Brooklyn Nets Agree To Deal Sending Russell Westbrook To Lakers And Spencer Dinwiddie To Wizards
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the three-team sign-and-trade of Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets to the Washington Wizards (San Antonio Spurs also involved) is part of a much larger five-team trade (see Tweets below).
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal for Dinwiddie is for three-years, $62 million (see Tweet below).
The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers are involved in addition to the Nets, Spurs and Wizards.
The Wizards made a trade with the Lakers on draft night for a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, and then the Wizards traded a pick they got from the Lakers to the Pacers (who drafted Isaiah Jackson).
The Tweets from draft night can be seen below from Charania of The Athletic.
The full details of all of the moving parts can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
Via FantasyLabs NBA:
Lakers- Russell Westbrook
Wizards- Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday and Isaiah Todd
Nets- 2nd-round pick, pick swap
Spurs- Chandler Hutchinson, 2nd-round pick
Pacers- Isaiah Jackson
