Indiana Pacers Involved In Massive Five-Team Trade

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
Blockbuster Five-Team Trade: Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers And Brooklyn Nets Agree To Deal Sending Russell Westbrook To Lakers And Spencer Dinwiddie To Wizards

Blockbuster Five-Team Trade: Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers And Brooklyn Nets Agree To Deal Sending Russell Westbrook To Lakers And Spencer Dinwiddie To Wizards

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Spencer Dinwiddie is headed from the Brooklyn Nets to the Washington Wizards in an expanded five-team trade that also includes the Los Angeles Lakers (getting Russell Westbrook), Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Spencer Dinwiddie is headed from the Brooklyn Nets to the Washington Wizards in an expanded five-team trade that also includes the Los Angeles Lakers (getting Russell Westbrook), Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the three-team sign-and-trade of Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets to the Washington Wizards (San Antonio Spurs also involved) is part of a much larger five-team trade (see Tweets below).

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal for Dinwiddie is for three-years, $62 million (see Tweet below).

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers are involved in addition to the Nets, Spurs and Wizards. 

The Wizards made a trade with the Lakers on draft night for a deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, and then the Wizards traded a pick they got from the Lakers to the Pacers (who drafted Isaiah Jackson).

The Tweets from draft night can be seen below from Charania of The Athletic. 

The full details of all of the moving parts can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Via FantasyLabs NBA:

Lakers- Russell Westbrook 

Wizards- Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday and Isaiah Todd 

Nets- 2nd-round pick, pick swap 

Spurs- Chandler Hutchinson, 2nd-round pick 

Pacers- Isaiah Jackson

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
  • HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15614785_168388303_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers Involved In Massive Five-Team Trade

USATSI_16087972_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Summer League Coach Mike Weinar Said About Goga Bitadze

USATSI_16339654_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Have Spoken To Lou Williams In Free Agency

USATSI_16106284_168388303_lowres
News

The Indiana Pacers Wish A Happy Birthday To Kelan Martin

USATSI_16087972_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Summer League: Indiana Pacers Announce Their Roster

USATSI_16290988_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star George Hill Will Sign With NBA Champs

USATSI_11499185_168388303_lowres
News

Central Division Notebook: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball Joining The Chicago Bulls

USATSI_13489679_168388303_lowres
News

Keifer Sykes Signs With Indiana Pacers After Hitting Game Winner

USATSI_15832719_168388303_lowres
News

Former Indiana Pacers Superstar Signs With Miami Heat