Breaking Down Pacers-Knicks Biggest Storylines
The Indiana Pacers are set to face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, promising a captivating series on both ends of the court, showcasing highly competitive basketball.
The Pacers enter the series after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games and also the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have faced two energetic teams, the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics, with both series extending to six games before the Knicks ultimately finished them off.
There are several key storylines heading into the series, as the Knicks return to the conference finals for the first time in two decades, and the Pacers achieve significant playoff success for the first time since the Paul George era.
The History of the Knicks vs. Pacers
Taking the time machine back to the 90s, the Knicks, led by Patrick Ewing, were perennial playoff contenders year after year, supported by a gritty core of players that included Charles Oakley and John Starks.
The Pacers, during this period, were led by "The Knick-Killer" Reggie Miller and were also title contenders in a competitive Eastern Conference, with both teams meeting five times throughout the decade.
Infamously, Miller would go on to become a major villain for the Knicks, engaging in several heated interactions with devoted Knick fan Spike Lee that added fuel to the fire.
In 1994, with the series tied at two games apiece, the Knicks held a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
However, Reggie Miller orchestrated a remarkable comeback by scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter to secure an incredible come-from-behind victory.
Each time up and down the court, Miller engaged with Lee, eventually making the legendary choking gesture to Lee after finishing with 39 points.
A year later, in 1995, Miller scored eight points in nine seconds to secure a victory at Madison Square Garden, which was one of the biggest choke jobs in NBA history by the Knicks.
Miller also informed the Knicks players and fans, throwing verbal jabs after the game. This series marked the first time Indiana had defeated New York in a seven-game series.
Most games between the two teams during this era were back-and-forth, full of punches and counter-punches in what became one of the biggest and most heated rivalries in NBA history.
The Knicks aim for revenge, while the Pacers want to repeat
The New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the 2024 playoffs, taking the final game at Madison Square Garden.
It was a devastating conclusion for the Knicks, resulting in a significant trade for Karl-Anthony Towns and the departure of Julius Randle.
The Pacers have kept the same team since that series, continuing to build chemistry and continuity as the team enters its second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals, hoping this time to take a step into the NBA Finals.
The Knicks, since restructuring their roster, face significant pressure to secure the team's first Finals appearance in years.
Both teams have a lot on the line in this upcoming series, trying to make the most of a golden opportunity for each team.
The massive New York market against the small Indiana market
The Knicks are one of the largest teams in all of sports, both commercially and nationally, receiving extensive coverage during both good and bad times, all while boasting a massive fan base.
In contrast, the Pacers are not as highly regarded, receiving minimal coverage during their lows and only moderate coverage at their peak. The fanbase mainly consists of local residents in Indianapolis who support the team through both the best and worst of times.
Due to its struggle to attract stars, Indiana has built its roster through savvy trades, strong scouting, and effective player drafting, resulting in a predominantly homegrown group of players.
New York, on the other hand, secured Jalen Brunson in free agency, acquiring one of the best guards in the game, and orchestrated a significant trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, who immediately committed his future to the Knicks long-term.
The Pacers have transformed from plucky underdogs into serious contenders over the past few years, while the Knicks have reclaimed their status as an Eastern Conference powerhouse.
Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Haliburton
Two of the league's best guards are set to face off, each of whom has transformed their respective franchises and energized their teams' fanbases.
Haliburton's infectious playmaking skills have produced a dynamic offense in Indiana capable of operating at any pace and creating scoring opportunities through both isolation and systematic players.
On the other hand, Brunson excels through physical play against both guards and bigs, using his body to draw contact and generate numerous fouls while making several clutch shots and inspiring his team to victory, all while playing hard on every possession.
His playing style strikingly resembles that of the 90s Knicks, who grind out games even if they don't always appear attractive. Brunson has been instrumental in the team's success on both offense and defense, as the team's structure revolves around this style of play.
The two impressive shot-making guards will not face off in what promises to be a tantalizing matchup, showcasing their distinct approaches to offense.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.