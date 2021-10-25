Publish date:
Brook Lopez's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday Night
Brook Lopez will not play in the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers on Monday evening.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without a very important player when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening in Indianapolis.
Brook Lopez is out for the game with back soreness and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and went 3-0 when they faced the Pacers during the regular season.
Lopez played in the first game of the season, but has missed the last two games.
